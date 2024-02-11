RHOA Star Comments on Phaedra Parks’ ‘Traitors’ Gameplay

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” stars Phaedra Parks and Kenya Moore go way back, having met while filming season 5 of the show, which premiered in 2012. Now, as RHOA gears up to film its 16th season and with Parks appearing in the second season of “The Traitors” on Peacock, Moore sat down with Entertainment Tonight’s Brice Sander and gave her thoughts on Parks’ work as one of the series’ titular Traitors.

“I think that this is the authentic Phaedra,” Moore shared. “And I think if she leans into that then we’ve got a show.”

Kenya Moore Wants to Join ‘The Traitors’ Season 3

Moore threw some more shade at Parks’ “Traitors” run while appearing on the “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast with host Tamra Judge (who competed with Parks) and special guest Cynthia Bailey. In a February 5 TikTok from her appearance, Moore said she would have clocked Parks as a Traitor immediately. “She would have been the first one I would have said. You know I know who she is. I would have told you guys from the beginning, ‘It’s definitely Phaedra,'” Moore said.

“That’s how she lived her life,” she added. “I think she’s doing an amazing job, I just wish that she would always lean into the villain that she really is.”

In her ET interview, Moore mentioned that she would “definitely say yes” if approached to film on season 3 of the hit Peacock reality competition series, where a group of reality stars — the Faithfuls — work to vote out the Traitors hidden amongst them before the Traitors are given a chance to “murder” them in the night.

“If they don’t choose me [as a Traitor] it would be a mistake, but if I was a Faithful, I would be like ‘Oh, no. I can sniff out BS.’ I would call it as soon as I saw it,” Moore added.

Many fans have included Moore in their fantasy “Traitors” cast lists on Twitter, with other popular Bravo names including Dorinda Medley, James Kennedy, and Monica Garcia.

‘Traitors’ Host Alan Cumming Shares His Takes on the Season

Andy Cohen had “Traitors” host Alan Cumming appear as a guest on the February 8 episode of “Watch What Happens Live” and share his takes on the remaining players, including Parks, Shereé Whitfield, and Mercedes “MJ” Javid from “Shahs of Sunset”.

When asked who he was surprised to see was lasting as long as they had in the competition, Cumming asked if he could give multiple names before saying, “I can’t believe Shereé’s still there, I can’t believe Kevin [from ‘Bling Empire’] is there, I can’t believe John [a former member of the British Parliament], and I can’t actually believe MJ’s there. Or Bergie [from ‘Love Island US’].”

Cohen also asked which traitor, Parks or Parvati Shallow from “Survivor”, the “gays are living for more?” to which the actor and host responded, “I think gays are going for Phaedra and queer people are going for Parvati.”

While he couldn’t spoil the end of the season, Cumming did share that he expects Parks and Shallow to have beef with one another at the season 2 reunion, which is set to be hosted by Cohen.

