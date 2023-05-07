Real Housewife Shades Co-Star’s Boyfriend: ‘Some People Like To Be on TV’

Season 15 of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” premieres on May 7 and fans will be able to see the dynamic between Sheree Whitfield and her new man, reality TV star Martell Holt. While Whitfield has shared that she’s really happy dating Holt, some of her co-stars have expressed concerns about his intentions.

Kenya Moore shaded Holt in an interview with Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast ahead of the premiere. She was asked if she thought Holt was a good person for Whitfield and Moore said, “I feel… I wanna leave that judgment for Sheree. I’ll keep my opinion to myself for now.”

Moore appeared to not want to say too much about Whitfield’s “current situationship” but eventually added, “I think some people like to be on TV. Some people like to be on TV, you know, to have a little moment. Yeah, some people like a moment.”

Kenya Moore Said Martell Holt Slid Into Her DMs a While Ago & She Wanted to Be Upfront With Sheree Whitfield

Whitfield has clarified that Holt is not her boyfriend at this point and told ET simply that she is “dating.”

Moore said that some of the drama involving Holt started when she shared that he had sent her some DMs some time ago. “You know, we had a sort of, like, little texting thing a while ago, which meant nothing to me,” she told Page Six.

“But I felt like, maybe I should tell her this just because I don’t want to feel like I’m keeping something from my really good friend,” she added.

However, Whitfield had a different take on it and told ET, “If we’re really friends, you can pull me to the side, you can talk to me outside of this, but why wait until we’re on camera at this party and say any of this information? Because none of this was coming to me before.”

Whitfield said she was “a little disappointed” in Moore’s actions, especially as her co-star was one of her friends who was always asking about her situation and seemed happy for Whitfield. “Like, it seemed like she was genuinely happy and supportive of me just being happy, you know?” she added.

Kandi Burruss Also Expressed Concerns Over Sheree Whitfield’s New Relationship

Kandi Burruss is another of Whitfield’s RHOA co-stars who didn’t seem completely on board with her new man. She said, “I don’t want her to be in a situation where it feels like she’s being used for publicity,” she said on Atlanta’s V-103 radio station, via Page Six. She said she wondered if Holt was “genuine.”

As for Whitfield, she said she’s been through so much that she doesn’t want to rush this relationship and immediately put a label on it. “He’s such a good guy, we’re still great friends, we’re still hanging out, we enjoy each other’s company,” she gushed to ET. “When we’re together, we laugh like crazy, and that’s one of the things I really like about him.”

