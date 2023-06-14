RHONJ Alum Offers Advice to Luis Ruelas: ‘Stop Getting so Emotional’

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” alum Kim DePaola offered advice to her former friend and castmate, Teresa Giudice’s husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas after watching the second part of the RHONJ season 13 reunion, which aired on June 6.

While recording the June 10 episode of the “Behind The Velvet Rope” podcast, hosted by David Yontef, DePaola stated she has “advice for Louie” and encouraged him to “let certain things roll off [his] back” on the show. She also said she believes he should “stop getting so emotional” when filming the Bravo franchise.

“Relax man, you’ve got to relax, you are getting too wild over this s***. You are getting crazy,” said DePaola.

The Posche owner, who appeared in several seasons of RHONJ until 2018, stated that she believes “Louie’s used to getting his own way” because “he has money.”

“When you have a lot of money, a lot of people — that’s power to them and they use that as power and they get their own way. And you come on this show, that’s not what is going to happen. You know, this is a reality show,” said the former RHONJ star. “People are going to bring up your dirt, they are going to bring up your past and you are not going to get your own way. But you’ve got to take a chill pill, man, because this is not looking good. You’ve got to reverse this. You know, you’ve got to reverse this. You’ve got to take a chill pill. I mean I don’t even know what else to say, all of this craziness, of calling this one, calling that one, sit back and relax. Stop.”

Luis Ruelas Believes the ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Cast Is ‘Fighting for [His] Wife’s Seat’

As fans are aware, Ruelas had heated interactions with his RHONJ castmates, specifically Giudice’s brother, Joe Gorga, his wife, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, and John Fuda, during the season 13 reunion. The Gorgas, Josephs, Fuda, and Frank Catania accused Ruelas of hiring retired NYPD police detective, Bo Dietl, to investigate them. While Ruelas stated that the private investigator “brought [him] information on each person in this group” during the season 13 finale, he said he made up the claim at the reunion. Dietl also denied that Ruelas hired him to investigate the RHONJ cast on Twitter in May 2023.

In a joint May 2023 interview on “Sherri,” alongside Giudice, Ruelas stated he found it unsurprising that some members of the RHONJ cast “came for” him during his time on the show. He said he believed Giudice’s castmates turned on him “because they are fighting for [his] wife’s seat” on the Bravo series.

“So if they are not going to go for her, they are going to come for me. I’m next in line so a lot of it after a little while I expected, but then it was like d*** they really want your seat bad,” said Ruelas.

Luis Ruelas Stated He Attempted to Be a ‘Peacemaker’ in Season 13

In the RHONJ season 13 reunion, filmed on April 20, the Gorgas, Giudice, and Ruelas discussed their contentious relationship. Giudice stated that she was not interested in reconciling with her brother and sister-in-law, who did not attend her August 2022 wedding because of events that transpired at the season 13 finale.

During a May 2023 interview with Extra, Giudice gave an update on her relationship with the Gorgas. She stated that she “need[s] time to heal” away from her brother and sister-in-law.

Ruelas interjected that he found the situation upsetting. He stated it was difficult to have conversations with Joe Gorga because “it’s all on TV.” He also suggested he believes the Gorgas were not authentic when filming RHONJ season 13.

“It makes it harder, it makes it worse. It takes away a lot of the genuineness of like being able to be in a truly loving place because a lot of people do things for optics and Teresa doesn’t do that,” said Ruelas. “And unfortunately, I don’t do that either so I wore a lot of my feelings on my sleeve, you know, even going into the season and just try to be a peacemaker and then getting down to the point where it’s like just so frustrating.”