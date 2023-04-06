RHONJ Star Shares ‘Life-Changing’ Update

Margaret Josephs is speaking out about a treatment that has completely changed her life. The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star has dropped more than 20 pounds after starting a peptide and hormone replacement therapy treatment in 2022.

“It’s been life-changing,” Josephs told People magazine. “And it’s not about being fat or skinny; it’s about every aspect of my wellness coming together. I wanted to feel healthy and get my body to a place where I’m supposed to be. I feel so lucky to have found something that’s really working for me,” she added.

Jospehs went on to explain that she noticed that it was becoming more challenging for her to lose weight as she got older, but this new therapy really worked for her. “It’s all been very positive for me. I feel great; more than anything, I feel great,” she told People.

Fans Have Noticed a Significant Change in Margaret Josephs Figure

In an interview with Insider in April 2023, Josephs explained that she takes the peptide and hormone therapy via injection.

“I take them as a shot once a week, and that helps you lose weight and improves your metabolism,” she explained.

Over the past few months, dozens of fans have commented on Josephs’ Instagram photos, many noticing that she has lost weight.

“Omg. Y’all look amazing! Margaret pleaseee tell me your secret to reversing the aging process? Stunning! Where can I sign up for a rhonj makeover!!” one fan commented on a post that Josephs shared on February 2, 2023.

“Margaret you look so good,” someone else added.

“Omg you look incredible. Aging backwards! Gives me hope approaching my 40s,” a third comment read.

“Margaret Joseph’s looking amazing!” a fourth said.

Josephs isn’t the only RHONJ star who has slimmed down, either. Dolores Catania has confessed to using semaglutide to lose weight.

“Am I doing that trend? I’m not going to… if you want to talk about it, I’ll tell you. I’m on Mounjaro right now. It’s like the Ozempic thing,” she said on the March 16, 2023, episode of Melissa Gorga’s “On Display” podcast.

Margaret Josephs Says She’s ‘Concerned With Health and Wellness’

Her interview with People magazine isn’t the first time that Josephs has opened up about what she’s been doing to keep her weight in check. In an interview with New You, Josephs opened up about what she does to keep herself in good shape.

“I am very concerned with health and wellness, and I am constantly taking care of myself. I think that was instilled in me as a young child. I’ve given up eating a lot of dairy. I exercise, take long walks and go on the Peloton. When you become a woman of a certain age, you have to do other things. I take Omega XL, which has really changed everything,” she told the outlet.

She explained that hormone replaced “truly improved” her overall wellbeing.

“Many women for years weren’t doing hormone replacement, and they were fearful of cancer. However, after going through menopause, just the beginning of it, within the first two months of having hot flashes, brain fog, moodiness, and several other symptoms, I said, ‘This is not for me,'” she shared.

