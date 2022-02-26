Kim & Kyle Richards’ Daughters Celebrate Joint Engagement Party: PHOTOS

It was a family affair for three “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” stars and their daughters. Longtime Bravo stars Kyle Richards and Kim Richards celebrated their daughters’ recent engagements with a party that was held at Kathy Hilton’s daughter’s house.

The joint engagement party for Richards family cousins Farrah Aldjufrie and Whitney Davis came three months after their engagements took place. In November 2021, Kyle Richards’ eldest daughter, Farrah, got engaged to her longtime love Alex Manos, and a few weeks later, Kim Richards’ middle daughter, Whitney Davis, got engaged to Luke Graham White, according to Reality Blurb.

Here’s what you need to know:

Paris Hilton Hosted the Engagement Party for Her Cousins

Fresh on the heels of her own wedding, celebrity DJ Paris Hilton hosted the engagement party for her two cousins. According to BravoTv.com, the lavish party was held in the backyard of the Malibu, California home that Paris shares with her husband, Carter Reum.

The white and gold-themed party included a “Love Bar” that featured “Spicy Wifey Margaritas” and “The Zesty Husband” signature cocktails. There was also a sushi chef on hand along with a catered menu that included wagyu beef, king crab ramen, and mochi dessert as well as two rainbow-sprinkled layer cakes.

In photos shared on Instagram, both brides-to-be posed with white floral bouquets alongside their fiancés.

“In celebration of these four amazing Humans soon to be Wed,” Kim Richards captioned a post from the event. “Family is everything! I’m so proud & I love you all so very much #lifetimeoflove #lifetimeofhappiness #lifetimeoffamily & lots of babies to come.”

Kathy Hilton shared a photo of some of the party guests, which also included her daughters Paris and Nicky Hilton Rothschild and other family members and friends.

In another photo, mothers of the brides Kyle and Kim posed with Kathy in front of a balloon-filled backdrop. “If these balloons could talk,” Kyle captioned the pic with her siblings.

Two of the RHOBH Sisters Have Hosted Weddings in the Past

Kim and Kathy have both been mothers of the bride in the past—Kim’s daughter, Brooke wed Thayer Weiderhorn in a ceremony held in Mexico in 2015, according to People, while Kathy Hilton’s daughter Nicky wed James Rothschild at Kensington Palace that same year. Paris Hilton’s November, 2021 wedding to Reum took place with a three-day affair that kicked off at her late grandfather Barron Hilton’s historic estate.

With Kyle Richards’ first daughter about to get married, she has already hinted that she may be a little hands-off when it comes to wedding planning. Kyle told The Daily Dish that the wedding is not about her.

“They have to pick the date. They have to pick the venues,” she said of her daughter and future son-in-law. “And we just pay for it and show up. For me, it’s just exciting ’cause she’s my firstborn, and I’m just excited about all the things… to have the time with her just to go register, pick the dress, and the flowers, I’m just looking forward to having that mother-daughter time.”

