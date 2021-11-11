All the Details on Paris Hilton’s Wedding

Paris Hilton is tying the knot on her lucky day.

The socialite, who also happens to be the daughter of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” fan-favorite Kathy Hilton – and the niece of show veteran Kyle Richards – will marry her longtime love, Carter Reum, at her late grandfather Barron Hilton’s Bel-Air estate on November 11, according to Page Six. Paris picked the November 11 date because she thinks 11-11 is “lucky,” her mom told Daily Blast Live.

In August 2021, Paris told late-night host Jimmy Fallon that her nuptials will be a “three-day affair,” that will feature her wearing 10 dresses.

“I love outfit changes,” she said.

The 40-year-old bride-to-be, who has been engaged three times before, filmed her wedding planning for the Peacock series “Paris in Love,” and added, “I wanted my fans to see that I found my Prince Charming and my happy fairy-tale ending.”

Here’s what you need to know about Paris & Carter’s Wedding.

The Décor Will Feature Pink Details & There Will be a Pink Bridal Drink

Ahead of the three-day event, Page Six shared a peek at the outdoor set up at the Hilton estate, including a ready-made dance floor and pink and white floral arrangements shaped into the bride and groom’s initials.

Kathy Hilton told Daily Blast Live that she created a special pink, cotton-candy topped drink for the celebration, that will be served in glasses that the RHOBH alum designed herself.

“We’re doing a special drink, Moët Rosé Impérial Champagne,” Kathy dished. “And I wanted to have a little pink. Paris has to have a little pink in her wedding.”

Kathy also revealed that she also planned to sew something special into her daughter’s wedding gown.

“You know how you are supposed to have something old?” Kathy said. “I am having something sewn into her wedding dress that’s going to be a big surprise …it’s going to be very special.”

Speaking of the dress, Paris’ close pal Tina Chen Craig recently slipped that the bride will actually show off 11 wedding looks as a nod to her lucky 11-11 date, per Town and Country. While the designer of Paris’ main wedding dress has not been confirmed, Page Six teased that Paris will likely walk down the aisle in a Valentino gown as her sister, Nicki, did when she married James Rothschild in 2015.

As for the dance music, Paris has made it clear that she won’t be working her own wedding. In May 2021, the celebrity DJ told People, “I think for my wedding I’m going to be so stressed out that I probably will have other people DJing. I got a lot of my friends calling me saying, ‘I want to DJ your wedding.’ So I have a whole list of people who want to do it. So I think I’ll take the night off that night and just be the bride.”

Page Six noted that the second night of the multi-day affair will be a carnival on the Santa Monica Pier on Friday, and there will be a black-tie gala on Saturday night.

Celebrity Guests Will Attend the Wedding

In addition to her DJ friends, Paris’ wedding guest list will include some famous faces. According to TMZ, Paris confirmed that her old friend Kim Kardashian scored an invite to the wedding.

Page Six reported that Paris’s sister Nicki will serve as matron of honor at the wedding, while the groom’s sister, Halle, and Paris’ sister-in-law, Tessa Hilton, will also stand up with her at the ceremony. Paris’ cousins — Kyle Richards’ daughter Farrah Aldjufrie and Kim Richard’s daughter Whitney Davis — will also be bridesmaids, the outlet noted.

And it would be a surprise if most, if not all, of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast members aren’t at the wedding. In addition to Paris’ mom and her aunt Kyle, Bravo ladies Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Crystal Kung Minkoff, and Lisa Rinna were all at her bridal shower last month, as was family friend Kris Jenner.

