Kim Richards to Spill RHOBH Secrets in New Book: Report

Kim Richards will be spilling juicy “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” secrets in her upcoming book “The Whole Truth: The Reality of It All.”

According to a new report from Reality Blurb, the tell-all book will reveal “the effects” that being on the Bravo reality show had on Richards’ sobriety as well as the “secret “she threatened to expose about Lisa Rinna’s husband Harry Hamlin during their famous argument in Season 5.

In the book, due out October 15, 2021, Richards, 56, will also open up about her tumultuous relationships with her sisters Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton, both of whom are still part of the “RHOBH” cast.

The description for Richards’ book on the HarperCollins website describes her memoir as, “the soul-baring confession of a woman revealing what it was like to be treated like a show pony as a child star, as a disposable object as a wife, a whipping post as a sister, and as a tabloid commodity as a celebrity.”

The RHOBH Stars – Including Richards’ Sister Kyle—Are ‘Afraid’ Of What She Will Reveal In her Book

An insider told Life & Style (via Reality Blurb) that “everyone from the show is afraid of what Kim will reveal because, as it turns out, she has something on all of them,” including past cast members Lisa Vanderpump, Eileen Davidson, Denise Richards, and Brandi Glanville.

“The Housewives are shaking in their heels,” the source told the outlet. “Not even Andy Cohen is off-limits for Kim. Kim knows who really hates who, all the fake friendships among the ladies, who sucks up to Andy. The book could destroy some very close friendships.”

The insider added that Richards will finally spill what she knows about Rinna’s husband Harry Hamlin after once insinuating that she was holding onto a damaging secret about something the actor “did.”

The reveal could damage the former co-stars’ reconciled relationship. Fans know that Richards and Rinna’s relationship remained strained for a long period of time following Richards’ threat to expose what Hamlin “did,” but the two women reconciled when Rinna’s daughter, Amelia Gray Hamlin, began dating the brother of Richards’ son-in-law, Thayer Weiderhorn, according to Bravo.com. After realizing they could someday become “in-laws,” Richards invited Rinna to her family’s annual Christmas party that is held at her sister Kathy Hilton’s house.

In her book, Richards will also address her fights over “money, booze, and husbands” with her sisters.

“She, Kathy, and Kyle have done and said some horrible things to each other,” the Life & Style source said, adding that Richards will bring out all the family drama in her book.

In early 2020, Kyle Richards admitted to People that the description for her sister’s book took her “aback” and that she hoped it wouldn’t cause another family feud.

“I didn’t really know about the book,” she said. “All I know is we’re in a good place, so hopefully we’re going to stay there. …Let’s hope we stay at that! Let’s hope it just stays there. That’s all I keep saying.”

The “Halloween” star added that she’s “very curious” to read her sister’s book once it comes out.

Richards Said It Was ‘Painful’ To Rehash Her Past When Writing The Book

Richards started out as a child star and has dealt with several tragedies in her life, including the murder of her former fiancé. John Collett, per People. She also lost her mother, Kathleen Dugan, and her first husband, Monty Brinson, to cancer.

The former child star told Page Six it was difficult to relive her painful past while penning her memoir.

“Looking back at my life, every bit of it from the beginning, was very, wow,” Richards said in 2019. “Some of the … painful parts were tough. It’s been beautiful, too. I’ve grown a lot.”

