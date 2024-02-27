Kim Richards Attends Family Birthday Party at Kathy Hilton’s House

Kim Richards was in her element while spending a special day with family.

On February 25, 2024, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum attended the 4th birthday party of her nephew Barron Hilton’s daughter Milou.

The adorable party theme featured live unicorn ponies, a majestic bouncy castle, colorful balloon arches, and two tiered birthday cakes from Crumbles Patisserie, per Kathy Hilton’s Instagram story.

Decorative butterflies from Rosanne Beck Collections were also on display, as was a selection of spring-themed Printfresh pajamas.

The party was held at Kathy Hilton’s mansion in Bel Air.

Fans Reacted to the Photo of Kim Richards Holding Her Grandchild

Richards, 59, appeared in a photo from the party posted on her daughter Brooke Wiederhorn’s Instagram story. In the photo, the Bravo alum appeared happy and peaceful as she held her granddaughter Sawyer. Richards smiled widely as she fed her grandchild a bottle.

“Can we take a moment to appreciate how AMAZING @kimrichards11 looks?? Grandma suits her so well,” came a comment on the @Taste of Reality Instagram account.

“Kim you look so happy and radiant, whatever you’re doing obviously suits you!💕,” another fan wrote.

“Looking fabulous Kim,” another wrote.

“Darling picture,” another chimed in.

Dozens of followers “liked” the photo of the RHOBH alum as she got her grandma glow on.

Richards has three grandchildren from her eldest daughter’s marriage to Thayer Wiederhorn. According to The Daily Dish, the former child star became a first-time grandmother in 2016 when her grandson Hucksley Andrew Wiederhorn was born. Grandson Hunter Montgomery was born in April 2019, and first granddaughter Sawyer arrived in December 2023.

Kim Richards Enjoys Her Role as a Grandmother

Richards has been a doting grandmother from the get-go. In 2017, Kyle Richards told The Daily Dish that her sister was in a “happy” phase of her life. “Kim is so happy. She’s loving having a grandson,” Kyle said at the time. “She’s in her element with that baby. … Kim’s grandson is the cutest thing. Sometimes I look, and I think, ‘Oh my God. He looks just like Brooke.’ And then the other night, I was like, ‘Gosh, he actually looks like Kim.’ His eye color and his hair. It’s crazy.”

Kim Richards previously told People magazine she loved being a “Nana” to her first grandchild. “Right now, I’m really at a peaceful place in my life, being a mom and a grandmother,” the former Bravo star said in 2018. “It’s just so amazing for me. I like not having the negativity, being at peace, waking up in the morning and going to watch my grandson or having him for a week. I’m super grateful for that.”

In April 202o, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Richards virtually celebrated her grandson Hunter’s first birthday as she self-quarantined at home, according to BravoTV.com. The following year, she was photographed playing on a swing set with her two young grandsons.

By December 2023, Richards told Extra TV that she had “a new granddaughter.” Of her three grandchildren she added, “They are my life. I love it. I love them so much.”

Richards made a cameo on the 13th season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” where she mentioned her grandchildren once again. In the episode “Dazed and Accused,” co-star Dorit Kemsley asked her what was going in her life. Richards replied that her grandbabies were “pretty much it” for her.

