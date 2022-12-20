Kim Richards Attends Sister Kathy Hilton’s Holiday Party: PHOTOS

Kathy Hilton hosted her annual Christmas party, and a list of celebrities made the guest list – including her sister, Kim Richards.

On the heels of a rocky season on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” that culminated with estrangement from her youngest sister, Kyle Richards, Hilton hosted a lavish holiday bash at her Bel-Air, California home on December 17, 2022.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kim Richards Was Seen Catching Up With Family & Friends at Kathy Hilton’s Party

The Hilton Christmas party was a star-studded affair. Photos posted by the family featured celebrity pals Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Heidi Klum, and singer Paula Abdul. According to The Daily Mail, at one point, Abdul also joined Hilton’s daughter, Paris, in the DJ booth.

An Instagram story posted by the BravoBoneCollector fan account also gave a look at the costumed carolers, large food buffet, and Moet champagne vending machine, as well as a look at party guests Faye Resnick, “Real Housewives of Toronto” star Kara Alloway, and Hilton’s RHOBH co-star, Crystal Kung Minkoff.

Alloway shared a series of photos from the event, including one of her posing with Kim Richards. Kim, 58, also turned up in photos posted by party guest Nancy Davis, as can be seen in the slideshows below.

In an Instagram video shared by party guest Stuart Brazell, the over-the-top holiday decor and lavish desserts — including a Grinch cake — were also featured. In one shot, Kim Richards was seen chatting it up with Abdul, who is a close friend of Hilton’s. Richards wore a black suit and appeared to be having a great time socializing at the party. Kyle Richards was not seen in any of the party photos.

Kim’s presence at the party comes several months after Hilton opened up about their relationship in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. In July 2022, Hilton admitted that she talked about her youngest sister, Kyle, behind her back while filming RHOBH. But she also clarified that she was never feuding with her middle sister, Kim.

“That is a rumor I would like to clear up — Kim and I have never had a problem,” Hilton said in the interview. “I mean, like all sisters, we’ve had a little something here or there… but we get along very, very well.”

Kyle Richards Skipped Several of Kathy Hilton’s Parties in 2022

The Richards family feud was spawned while filming the 12th season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” in early 2022. In the episode “We Need to Talk About Kathy,” co-star Lisa Rinna claimed that Hilton threatened to “destroy” Richards and her family and “take down” Bravo during a tirade that took place off-camera during a cast trip to Aspen. While Hilton did later apologize to her sister for talking about her behind her back, the two were still estranged after filming the RHOBH reunion months later.

Based on their rocky year, it’s not a huge surprise that the Christmas party isn’t the first Hilton event that Kyle Richards has missed this year. In November 2022, Kyle skipped her older sister’s holiday party in which she promoted her Christmas pajama line due to a “work commitment,” a source told Radar Online.

And in March 2022, Page Six reported that both Kim and Kyle missed Kathy’s 63rd birthday dinner at celebrity hot spot Craig’s in Los Angeles. A source told the outlet that Kyle “was filming” on the night of the celebration, and Kim couldn’t make the dinner because she “had a commitment” with one of her kids.

Kyle has said she hopes to reconcile with her sister at some point. “I mean, things are not great right now, but you know I have high hopes that we’re family and you know we’ll always come back together,” the RHOBH star told E! Insider in October.

