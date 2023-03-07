Kyle Richards Teases Return of Sister Kim Richards on RHOBH Season 13

The 13th season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” has started filming with the main cast members, including Kyle Richards, Garcelle Beauvais, Dorit Kemsley, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Minkoff, and Erika Jayne.

Although there has been some chatter about new women joining the cast after Lisa Rinna and Diana Jenkins announced their departures, no such news has been confirmed just yet.

However, during an Amazon Live on February 28, 2023, Kyle Richards shared that her sister, Kim Richards may make an appearance on season 13.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kyle Richards Strongly Hinted That Kim Richards Will Make an Appearance on the New Season

On her latest Amazon Live, Kyle Richards teamed up with her youngest daughter Portia Umansky to share some of their favorite beauty products and clothing. During the Live, fans were able to ask questions and the mother-daughter-duo answered some of them.

One fan asked “will Kim make an appearance next season?” And Kyle Richards had a very telling reaction.

“Possibly,” Kyle Richards responded, dragging out the word. “I really want her to and we just started,” she said.

Kim Richards was a full-time star on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” for the franchise’s first five seasons. She has since appeared as a gust on seasons 6, 9, and 10, but hasn’t been on the show since 2020.

Back in 2017, Kyle Richards explained why her sister wasn’t going to be on season 8. “You know, she’s got a lot of stuff going on in her personal life. She, I think, didn’t want to do that … maybe it’s a little too intense, so she’s happy doing what she’s doing right now,” Kyle Richards told Entertainment Tonight at the time.

Since Kim Richards’ official RHOBH exit, many fans have wanted her to return, often talking about the possibility on social media — and now, it sounds like she may make a cameo appearance in 2023.

Throughout much of Kim Richards’ time on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” fans watched her struggle with personal issues, including her alcoholism. She also had some pretty epic fights with her castmates, including Rinna.

In the time since, however, it seems that Bravo has tried to get Kim Richards to return. In 2022, Kim Richards told E! News that Andy Cohen actually called her and asked her to come back to the show.

“Having Andy call me was big. I know it was big for him to make the call, so I didn’t want to say ‘no,’ because it wasn’t ‘no,’ it just it wasn’t the time for me,” she shared. She went on to say what it would take for her to come back to the show.

“I came into this very respected in my business. And of course I made mistakes, but I didn’t feel respected by the people that I was working with any longer and then that wasn’t okay for me. I’ve worked hard to love and respect myself today, so if I go back, I just have to feel that respect again,” Kim Richards said.

