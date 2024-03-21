RHOBH Fans Notice Something Odd About Kathy Hilton’s Season 13 Reunion Entrance

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” fans think they’ve found proof that Kathy Hilton wasn’t supposed to be the only guest at the season 13 reunion.

In January 2024, RHOBH stars Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff, and Annemarie Wiley sat down for the hours-long reunion taping with host Andy Cohen. For the final segment, RHOBH “friend” Hilton turned up to support her sister Kyle Richards.

On January 27, 2024, the Bravo Instagram account even shared a joint post with Hilton to announce her surprise appearance at the season 13 sit-down. “PREPARE TO FEEL HUNKY DORY! 😊 Kathy Hilton makes a special appearance during the #RHOBH Reunion! Coming soon,” came the caption.

But as the reunion aired on Bravo nearly two months later, fans think there was another Richards sister in the background. Eagle-eyed viewers noticed that as Hilton made her entrance into the reunion, the dressing room trailer door next to her was labeled with her sister Kim Richards’ name.

Fans Zeroed in on Kathy Hilton’s Exit From Her Reunion Trailer

Hilton made her cameo during the third part of the RHOBH reunion as a special guest. Earlier, she was shown getting glam done in a trailer separate from the other cast members’ dressing areas.

Once it was time for her to join the RHOBH cast, Cohen asked producers, “Is Kathy coming?” Garcelle Beauvais then strangely asked, “Was Kathy supposed to be a surprise?”

Cohen introduced Hilton as the grand dame of Beverly Hills, then asked her how she felt to be back. Hilton said it felt “really good” to be back and noted, “I just wanted to see everybody and I’m here to support Kyle.”

But was there another sister waiting in the wings? A close look at Hilton’s exit from her trailer showed her standing in the doorway as producers snapped photos. But a closed door beside her had a sign on it that clearly said “Kim Richards.”

Fans debated a screenshot of the moment posted to Reddit. Some fans agreed it would make sense for Kim to attend the reunion since she was a “friend” of during RHOBH season 13.

“Perhaps Kathy stepped in last minute? Would also explain her outfit repeat,” one fan wrote in a refence to Hilton’s sparky skirt and jacket set that she previously wore to her annual Christmas party.

“Ooooo, I wonder what happened!” another wrote. “I think they were both invited. But only Kathy showed up,” another speculated.

“So Kim was supposed to come but couldn’t make it, interesting!” another chimed in.

Kim Richards Appeared in Several RHOBH Season 13 Episodes, Unlike Kathy Hilton

Kim Richards made multiple cameos on RHOBH season 13. She appeared in five episodes, per IMDb, including a hiking scene with Kyle and Dorit Kemsley. She later attended a fan event at Sutton Stracke’s boutique. Kim also filmed an emotional scene in Kyle’s kitchen as they cried about their sister Kathy, and more.

Hilton did not appear in season 13 at all amid a feud with Kyle after a difficult season 12. In June 2023, she told E! News she was doing her daughter’s series “Paris In Love” instead. “But I know it’s going to be great,” she added of RHOBH. “It’s always interesting and fun and lots of drama.”

As for Kim, in December 2023, she told Extra TV she was caught off guard by some of the drama with the cast while filming. “I was in shock at the way these girls were just looking for problems,” she said. “And I didn’t like that. And I know that people will say that’s part of our show, but it really isn’t. Our show is to be organic and let things fly as they fly. Don’t go looking for stuff. I don’t like it.”

Kim Richards was part of one of the most iconic reunion moments of all time when she was a main cast member on the show. At the end of season 7, she returned a stuffed bunny to then-co-star Lisa Rinna because she felt it didn’t have good “energy.” “I brought the bunny,” she said as a tear rolled down Rinna’s cheek.

