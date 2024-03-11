Erika Jayne Shares Rare Update on Her Son Tommy Zizzo

Erika Jayne gave fans an update on her son, Tommy Zizzo.

In March 2024, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star told The Daily Dish that her adult son is doing “really good” these days. While she didn’t elaborate on his relationship status, Erika also hinted that fatherhood isn’t on Tommy’s radar.

“We’ve never discussed that. I don’t think that’s part of his journey,” the “Pretty Mess” singer said.

Erika also told the outlet she is close to her son. “He is my friend. He’s grown,” she said. “I am [and] will forever be his mother. And, you know, I still have to cook when he comes over.”

On the docuseries “Erika Jayne: Bet It All on Blonde”, Erika said she leaned on her son during her darkest days. When she became embroiled in her ex-husband Tom Girardi’s legal troubles, including multiple fraud lawsuits, after she filed for divorce, Erika contemplated suicide because she felt she had nowhere to turn.

“There was nothing hopeful on the horizon for years,” she said. “I thought about killing myself many times, I would talk to my son, I was like, ‘I don’t want to do this. I don’t want to be here.'”

“He was like, ‘…Here’s what you’re going to do,” she continued. “You’re gonna dig your heels in and you’re going to fight like a mother[expletive] and you’re going to show everyone that they were wrong and you were right and then we can have this conversation after that.’ But until then, you’re going to fight.'”

Tommy Zizzo Has Been Mentioned on RHOBH Several Times

Erika is notoriously private about her only son from her first marriage to Thomas Zizzo in the early 1990s. Erika and her then-husband welcomed their son in 1992 but split soon after, according to People magazine. Now in his early 30s, Tommy works in law enforcement. He does not appear on his famous mom’s reality show, but was referenced in a famous RHOBH season 11 episode “A Tale of Two Accidents.”

During the episode, Erika said the mansion she once shared with her second husband Tom Girardi had been broken into and her son got into a car accident on the way home after responding to a call from Girardi.

“My son, he rolled his car five times on the way home. …He went [to his house] because I can’t go, and then on his way home, it was snowing and he rolled his car,” she told her co-stars.

After Kyle Richards asked her, “It was snowing in Pasadena?” Erika said her son “lives further out.”

A few seasons earlier, Erika flipped out on co-star Eileen Davidson after Davidson mentioned her son in a hypothetical situation. Erika explained that her co-stars have no idea what it’s like to be the mother of a police officer. “I worry about my boy as I’m sure everyone whose family member is in law enforcement or in the military [does], okay?” she explained in a 2017 interview with The Daily Dish.

Erika Jayne Posted a Photo of Her Son in 2020

While Erika has never shown her son on RHOBH, she posted a photo of him to Instagram in 2020, but she disabled comments. In the pic, Zizzo posed on a California street wearing his police officer’s uniform. “People say we look alike,” Erika captioned the pic, before adding. “No, you can’t comment.”

Erika rarely shares photos of her son, and it’s because she wants to respect his privacy. “He didn’t choose this life — I chose this life — and we try and protect him,” she told Andy Cohen’s “Andy Cohen Live” SiriusXM show in 2020. “I don’t care if he’s an adult and he carries a gun and a badge. At the end of the day, he’s still my boy. …He’s a very fine young man, and I’m super proud.”

If you or someone you know is struggling, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988. You can also text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or visit 988lifeline.org.

