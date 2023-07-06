Kathy Hilton Shares Cryptic Quote After Teasing She Has a ‘Secret’

Kathy Hilton is finally back on speaking terms with her sister, Kyle Richards, following a long estrangement, but she’s staying silent when it comes to the gossip.

Hours after it was reported that Richards and her husband have separated, Hilton posted a cryptic quote about “silence” – and the post came days after she teased that she has a “secret.”

Kathy Hilton Shared an Anonymous Quote on Her Instagram Story

In a post on her Instagram story on July 4, 2023, Hilton shared an image of an open book with the quote: “My mom once told me, ‘Once you are matured, you will realise that silence is more powerful than proving your point.’ And I felt that.”

The post came hours after People magazine reported that Hilton’s sister Kyle Richards and her husband Mauricio Umansky have separated after 27 years of marriage. A source told the outlet that the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star and her husband “have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof” as they “figure out what’s next for them and their family.”

On July 4, Richards and Umansky issued a joint statement reiterating that any claims of them divorcing are “untrue,” although they acknowledged they are experiencing marital troubles. The longtime couple also clarified there was “no wrongdoing on anyone’s part,” which appeared to be in reference to rumors of infidelity.

On the family front, Kathy Hilton and her husband Rick previously had beef with Umansky after he left their real estate firm, Hilton & Hyland, to open his own brokerage firm a decade ago.

“What I did not expect was that, after he’d given my resignation more thought, Rick stopped speaking to me, which extended to Kyle and our whole family. And of course his wife, Kathy – Kyle’s sister – did the same,” Umansky wrote in his 2023 book “The Dealmaker.” “They cut all communication and no longer invited us to Thanksgiving dinners or other holidays.”

The feuding family members have since reconciled. Hilton has not responded directly to her sister’s separation news.

Kathy Hilton Claimed She Has a “Little Secret”

Hilton’s post about “silence” came less than a week after he posted an Instagram Live with Richards and teased she had a secret.

In a short clip reposted on Instagram, the Hilton matriarch was seen with Richards and her good friend, singer Morgan Wade. Wade, 28, stood behind the two sisters as Hilton said, “We had a whole therapy session, And we have a little secret, but…”

Hilton nodded her head toward Wade as Richards asked, “What’s the secret?”

“Kim?” she added as she called for the duo’s other sister, Kim Richards, who was not on camera at the time.

“That’s gonna go over really week,” Richards added. “A secret and we don’t know what the secret is.”

Hilton’s tease of a “secret” came amid rumors that Richards is more than friends with Wade, whom she first met in early 2022.

In a February 2022 Instagram post, Richards posted a photo of an outing with Wade and other friends and explained her fast friendship with the county singer.“I stalked @morganwademusic on IG after listening to her music while driving solo from Utah to Colorado while making #housewivesofthenorthpole & today we met up in person for the 1st time,” Richards captioned the post. “The most unlikely of friendships some may think but kinship knows no boundaries 💞,” she added.

Since that time, fans have been speculating about the amount of time Richards spends with Wade. Others noted that the two women have identical tattoos and appear to be wearing matching rings, according to Page Six.

If Richards did have a secret – about her marriage, her friendship with Wade, or anything else – Hilton probably wouldn’t be in the know just yet. The sisters only just reconciled during their niece Whitney Davies’ wedding in Aspen on June 24.

