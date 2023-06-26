Fans Can’t Believe What Kim Richards Wore to Her Daughter’s Wedding: PHOTOS

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kim Richards was in attendance at her daughter Whitney Davis’ wedding in Aspen, Colorado, on June 24, 2023.

Davis and her husband Luke Graham White exchanged vows in front of family and friends before partying the night away at their country-western themed reception. And while the bride wore a tradition white, high-neck wedding gown, the mother-of-the-bride’s look was more unique.

In photos shared by various family members on social media, Richards was seen wearing a sheer lace minidress over a gray bra with matching shoulder pads. Richards also wore a thick, brown leather belt that matched her brown cowboy boots.

Fans Criticized Kim Richards’ Mother-of-the-Bride Look

According to People magazine, Richards was teary eyed as she watched her daughter walk down the aisle.

After Davis and White said their “I dos,” photos of them popped up all over Instagram. Some fan accounts shared pictures from the wedding. Many “Real Housewives” fans criticized Richards’ wedding day attire in the comments section of the various posts.

“What in the hell is she wearing???” one social media user commented on an upload by the “AllAboutTRH” Instagram account.

“What!!!!!! Wait! What is Kim wearing?” another echoed.

“The dress, sports bra, shoulder pads I CANT,” someone else wrote.

“Oh noooo, her dress is so bad!” a fourth comment read.

“Kim’s dress is see through. See through doesn’t fit any theme. I’m sorry but that is tacky,” another Instagram user weighed in.

Also in attendance at the wedding were Richards’ two sisters, Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton, as well as their families. Kim Richards appears to be in a good place with her sisters at present time, and seemed to have a lot of fun with them at the wedding, as evidenced by photos shared on their respective Instagram Stories over the weekend.

Kim Richards Wore a Colorful Dress to Her Daughter Brooke Brinson’s Wedding

In 2015, Kim Richards’ oldest daughter Brooke Brinson got married in Mexico, according to People magazine.

In a photo supplied by Kim Richards’ niece Paris Hilton, the bridal party wore pink gowns in a couple of different variations. The moms, including Kim Richards and her sister Kyle Richards, wore colorful printed dresses.

Following the ceremony at the One & Only Palmilla in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, Kim Richards gave a speech in honor of the newlyweds. “Such a beautiful moment between The bride & mother of the bride,” Paris Hilton captioned a video she shared on Instagram.

Brinson and her husband Thayer Wiederhorn have made Kim Richards a grandmother three times over when they welcomed Hucksley, Hunter, and Sawyer. It’s unknown if Whitney Davis and her husband are planning on starting a family together.

Kim Richards starred on the first five seasons of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” as a full-time cast member. Since leaving the show, she has made several guest appearances, including in the most recent season (13) which is slated to premiere some time before the end of the year.

