Kim Richards’ Daughter Whitney Davis Has Western-Themed Wedding in Aspen: PHOTOS

Kim Richards’ daughter tied the knot in Aspen. The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star’s daughter, Whitney Davis, married Luke Graham White in an outdoor ceremony in Colorado on June 24, 2023, and she was surrounded by her large celebrity clan.

As seen in photos posted to social media, the weekend wedding featured multiple family get-togethers as well as a reunion for Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton, who had been estranged since filming RHOBH last year.

Whitney is Kim Richards’ daughter from her marriage to oil heir Gregg Davis. She also shares a son, Chad, with him and has daughters Brooke Wiederhorn and Kimberly Jackson from her relationships with Monty Brinson and John Jackson, respectively.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Outdoor Wedding Ceremony Featured a Western Theme

The wedding had a rustic, country-western theme. In photos posted to Instagram, Whitney, 33, wore a simple white, halter-style wedding gown and veil and had her hair pulled back as she walked barefoot down a wooded path in Aspen on her wedding day. She held a bouquet of white and yellow flowers.

White wore a black suit as he awaited his bride. Kim Richards’ grandchildren and young nieces and nephews served as flower children in the ceremony.

Dozens of guests sat in folding chairs during the wedding ceremony, many of them wearing cowboy hats, as Whitney and Luke exchanged handwritten vows. The bride also sang to her new husband during the ceremony.

Guests included Kathy Hilton and her husband Rick, daughters Nicky, and Paris Hilton, Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky, and their daughters Farrah, Alexia, Sophia, and Portia.

Programs for the wedding said “Whit + Luke” on the front and featured a picture of their dog, who was also in attendance at the ceremony.

The Reception Featured Dancing to Silent Disco

In a lengthy post on Instagram, the bride’s aunt, Nancy Davis, described the wedding as “beautiful, heartfelt and emotional.”

“I loved the most sensitive and caring wedding vows from both and Whitney serenading Luke with her most heartfelt version of You are my Sunshine had everyone in tears of joy,” she captioned a photo of the Richards family cousins.

After exchanging “I dos,” the newlywed couple later descended down a rustic pathway, with the bride sporting a black cowboy hat and matching boots and the groom wearing a tan hat and black boots.

The reception was also held outdoors, in a riverside area decorated with string lights and long tables. The celebration featured a fire pit, a band, and guests dancing to a silent disco. Kyle and Kim were also seen singing and dancing together, as can be seen in the video below.

Several family members posted photos from the “magical” celebration, including cousin Alexia Umansky who shared a slideshow of photos as she offered congratulations to the “new Mr. and Mrs. White.”

The wedding marked a breakthrough in the long family feud between Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards that was spawned during a trip to Aspen in early 2022 with “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

Throughout all of the family drama, the Richards cousins remained close, and Whitney even scored a job at her uncle Mauricio Umansky’s real estate brokerage firm, The Agency, in February 2023. The Agency is featured on the Netflix reality show, “Buying Beverly Hills.”

