PHOTOS: Kim Richards Stuns in Black Gown at Paris Hilton’s Wedding

Kim Richards was in attendance at her niece, Paris Hilton‘s, wedding. The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star wore a black, long-sleeved dress to the soiree, which was held at the former Bel Air estate of Hilton’s late grandfather, Barron Hilton.

Richards was all smiles in photos from the wedding. She looked lovely in a sequined gown, accessorized with a black clutch and a sparkly face mask. She wore her hair half up and half down, clipped away from her face. She chose to wear a pair of mid-calf black boots to complete her look.

Richards kept her glam relatively simple, wearing dark eye liner and what looked like fake eyelashes. The former reality star didn’t appear to have a date with her.

Here’s what you need to know:

It’s Unknown if Richards Attended Any Pre-Wedding Festivities

Kim Richards leaving Paris' wedding reception is a mood. pic.twitter.com/6PRBufyI8T — Lucas Witherspoon (@TheLWitherspoon) November 12, 2021

Richards wasn’t pictured in any pre-wedding festivities for Hilton’s big day. For example, a group photo from Hilton’s bridal shower included her mom, Kathy Hilton, and her aunt, Kyle Richards, but not Kim.

Throughout the season of “RHOBH,” Both Kathy and Kyle talked about Kim from time to time, and there was chatter about the strained relationship between the sisters, though everyone was led to believe that they were all on good terms these days. Nevertheless, it seems that Kim has kept her distance — whether that’s been intentional or coincidental remains to be seen.

She also hasn’t posted about the wedding on Instagram, but has been relatively quiet on social media in general. In fact, her Instagram video on November 6, 2021, was the first one that she has shared since July.

“Hey guys. I’ve missed you all so much! I scheduled some Cameo Calls today at 1pm PST. We’ll talk for 5 minutes and take a picture at the end if you want. Looking forward to meeting and chatting with all of you,” she captioned the post.

Two of Kim’s Daughters Were in the Wedding Party

Paris is incredibly close to several of her cousins, and she wanted to have them by her side when she wed Carter Milliken Reum. Her sister, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, served as her Matron of Honor, while a few other family members rounded out the bridal party.

Paris was also joined by her sister-in-law, Tessa Hilton, who is married to Barron Hilton, and her husband’s sister, Halle Reum Hammond.

Kyle Richards’ eldest daughter Farrah Aldjufrie also served as a bridesmaid, as did Kim Richards’ two daughters, Brooke Wierderhorn and Whitney Davis.

The girls wore floor-length pink gowns that featured a lace flutter sleeves and a lace overlay on the skirt. They carried pink bouquets that mimicked the ivory bouquet that the bride carried. Nicky Hilton Rothschild’s gown was a tad different as it featured long sleeves and a different bodice, though it was the same pink shade as the rest of the bridesmaids’ gowns.

Paris has shared a few photos from her special day, and more keep popping up on social media. To see more pics from Paris’ stunning wedding, click here.

READ NEXT: Kim Richards Looks Unrecognizable at Portia’s Bat Mitzvah {Photo)