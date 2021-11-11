Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s Dad Arrested After Fight With His Wife

The estranged father of Kim Zolciak-Biermann has been arrested following a fight with his wife.

According to Page Six, Joe Zolciak was arrested on Monday on battery charges after allegedly assaulting his wife. The argument stemmed from a conversation Joe was having with a female neighbor according to the outlet after obtaining the police report.

The outlet reported that Karen was upset about the conversation and slammed the door on Joe who left the house to run errands. When he returned home Karen went to take a bath because Joe was “‘ignoring her and watching TV in the bedroom.” When she was done in the bath she tried to speak with Joe who then “pushed her, causing her to fall and hit the right side of her head on an antique table.”

Karen admitted to having two glasses of wine but the police officer on scene said she was “highly intoxicated,” Page Six reported. The outlet also reported that Joe claimed Karen was “blocking the TV when she fell, which he suspected was because she was ‘intoxicated.'”

Page Six reported that Joe was arrested for misdemeanor battery and released Tuesday night on a $1,000 bond. His court date is set for November 29, 2021. Karen was taken to West Florida Hospital.

In 2019 Kim Admitted ‘I Don’t Talk to My Parents’

Kim’s parents have been featured on “Real Housewives of Atlanta” and her two spin-off shows “Don’t Be Tardy for the Wedding” and “Don’t Be Tardy.”

In an episode of “Don’t Be Tardy for the Wedding” Karen was escorted out of the Biermann home during Kim and Kroy’s wedding for taking people inside the house against the wishes of Kim and Kroy.

“You can only do so much to a human being,” Kim told her daughter Brielle during a 2017 episode of the show, according to People. “I took it for 34 years until I finally said it’s not worth it to me. My mom, she was good in a lot of aspects. But when my mom told my husband on the day of our wedding to ‘f— off’ and she’s going to burn the f— house down? No.”

She confirmed that again in 2019.

“I don’t talk to my parents,” Kim said on an episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.” She also admitted that her brother also has no contact with Joe and Karen. “But I talk to my brother and no, my brother doesn’t talk to them either … so that was comforting to find that out.”

Their show also featured scenes with Kim crying over things her mother and father have said to the media including calling her a “pathological liar” and outing that Kim’s two eldest daughters, Brielle and Ariana, were fathered by two different men.

Life and Style reported in December 2017 Kim had expressed interest in being reunited with her father, to which Joe declined.

“I have no plans to speak to [Kim] ever again,” Joe told the outlet. “She would have to crawl up my driveway on her hands and knees and apologize to my wife.”

In November 2017, Joe also spoke out about his daughter keeping the dog that attacked their son, Kash.

“If I had a dog that attacked one of my children, it would be gone,” Joe told InTouch Weekly. “[If they] want to keep the dog that bit my grandson in the face, then shame on them! You don’t know if it’s going to happen again.”

Karen Filed for Grandparent Visitation Rights to See Kim’s Two Oldest Daughters

In 2012, Karen filed court documents asking for visitation rights to see Kim’s oldest children, Brielle and Ariana.

“Before Kroy came into Kim’s life, we spent a Christmas in the Bahamas with them [and Ariana and Brielle] live such a crappy, abnormal life being on TV—they need a normal haven to relax and unwind and just be kids,” her affidavid said, according to E Online.

According to an October 2012 report from TMZ, both girls asked the courts not to force them to see their grandmother, Karen.

“We both love our grandparents, but due to their actions at the wedding of [Kim and Kroy] … we have grown apart,” the outlet reported.

According to PageSix the case never amounted to anything.

READ NEXT: Sanela Diana Jenkins: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know