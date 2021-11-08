Sanela Diana Jenkins: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Sanela Diana Jenkins is a Bosnian-born entrepreneur who is rumored to be joining the cast of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

According to Radar Online, Sanela is rumored to have been added to season 12 of RHOBH which has already started filming. The socialite was spotted alongside Dorit Kemsley, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, and Garcelle Beauvais who were attending a dinner at the Andaz Hotel in West Hollywood, CA. The whole thing was filmed and was the first time Dorit had been spotted out in public since she was robbed at gunpoint.

Here’s what you need to know about Sanela Diana Jenkins:

1. Sanela Is the Founder of Nuero a ‘Drink With a Purpose’ & ‘Filthy Rich’

According to Radar Online, Sanela is “filthy rich” due in part to her first marriage and her various business ventures.

Sanela was previously married to Roger Jenkins who was a prominent executive at Barclays Bank. The pair had two children together and divorced in 2011.

According to her Instagram account, Sanela is the founder of Nuero, a drink that has been touted by Kim Kardashian, according to The Daily Meal.

“Since starting Neuro Brands in 2009, Sanela has been the leading force in the company’s explosive growth, with over sixty five thousand locations nationwide currently carrying the various products, including major chains and retailers such as Walmart, Target and Amazon, and with some of pop culture’s most recognizable faces counting Neuro drinks as part of their daily routine,” the website’s about page reads.

She’s also involved in a swimwear line Melissa Odabash and D Empire Entertainment, a full-service music label.

2. Sanela Will Be the First Bosnian Born Housewife

According to Sanela’s official website she was born in Bosnia (she was originally named Sanela Dijana Ćatić) in 1973. She was the eldest of two children.

“Her comfortable childhood was tragically shattered in 1992 when Serbia began its slaughter and displacement of the country’s innocent,” the website reads. “She reflects, this is when ‘hillside snipers made targets of schoolchildren.'”

If she becomes a full-time housewife, she will be the first Bosnian-born housewife to appear on the show.

3. Sanela’a Brother Was Killed in the Bosnian War

Sanela shared the story of her younger brother Irnis on her official website, revealing that he was killed in the Bosnian war.

In memory of her brother she started The Irnis Catic Foundation in 2002 which is “committed to restoring dignity, prosperity, justice and hope to the country.”

After her brother’s death, she fled as a refugee to Croatia and later London where she attained asylum.

“I was born and raised in Bosnia, a country which I watched nearly die at the hands of a vengeful few,” she wrote on her website. “Just a few days before the Dayton Accords ended the fighting, my brother was killed. Nothing will back bring him back—or the thousands of other brothers, sons and fathers, and daughters and mothers who also perished—but the community of nations can do much more to restore dignity, prosperity, justice and hope to all the people of Bosnia and Herzegovina.”

4. Sanela is Dating & Has Child With Musician Asher Monroe

Sanela appears to be dating musician Asher Monroe according to the multiple Instagram posts of her with Asher and their child, Eliyanah.

Happy birthday my Angel,” she wrote on a September 18, 2021 Instagram post. “Words can’t describe what you mean to us all . You bring so much love joy and laughter Into our lives and you work so hard to make me happy. I hope you know today and every day how much we appreciate you . I love you with all my heart and all my soul.”

The entrepreneur kept her pregnancy a secret, according to an interview she did with a Bosnian magazine, Gracija, sometime this year.

“Happy Birthday to the woman of my dreams,” Asher wrote on an August 23, 2020 Instagram post. “Every day with you is a new adventure. I hope all your wishes come true as long as I get to spend eternity with you.”

5. Sanela Is Friends With George Clooney, Elton John & Sean Penn

Sanela has a plethora of famous friends, outside of the “Real Housewives” universe. She’s been spotted in Instagram snaps with the likes of Elton John and Neil Patrick Harris, and Kim Kardashian among others.

She also established a foundation alongside Sean Penn following the 2010 earthquake in Haiti called the Jenkins-Penn Haitian Relief Organization which delivers hospital supplies and provides medical care to displaced Haitians.

She wrote about the experience with Penn in Haiti for the Huffington Post on May 25, 2011.

“The chaotic streets of Haiti feel eerily familiar to me, even though this is my first trip to Port-au-Prince,” she wrote. “The crumbled buildings, the crying children and the general sense of despair reminded me almost immediately upon landing here this week of my homeland in Bosnia.”

