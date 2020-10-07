All About Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s Dad’s Health Scare

During the season premiere of Don’t Be Tardy, Kim Zolciak-Biermann and her family go to Ohio to visit her Aunt Lori, but in the process, they find out some very shocking news about her father.

During the visit, Zolciak-Biermann finds out from her Aunt that her father had cancer after her daughter, Brielle, asks how they’re doing. “Your grandpa had some medical stuff going on,” Zolciak-Biermann’s Aunt Lori revealed. “He had cancer.”

Although it’s unclear what kind of cancer he had, the sneak preview for next week’s episode shows Zolciak-Biermann crying and visibly upset about her father. In the preview, Zolciak-Biermann says, “I’m just upset about my dad. I don’t know what to say.”

Kim Zolciak-Biermann No Longer Talks to Her Parents

Since Zolciak-Biermann no longer speaks to her parents, she had no idea that her dad was even sick. Zolciak-Biermann hasn’t talked to her parents in a number of years after a fight with her mom during her wedding to husband Kroy Biermann in 2011. According to People, Zolciak-Biermann’s mom even tried to sell a tell-all book about her and also sued her for grandparent’s visitation.

During a 2017 episode of Don’t Be Tardy, Zolciak-Biermann revealed more about her tumultuous relationship with her parents. “My mom and I have always butted heads. She’s kind of tormented me for many years,” Zolciak-Biermann said during the 2017 episode, as noted by People. “Marrying Kroy, you would think it would get easier but it’s actually only gotten worse. It’s one thing messing with Kroy and I, but when you’re messing with my children, it becomes a whole different ballgame for me.”

Zolciak-Biermann Has Faced Her Own Health Scares

Zolciak-Biermann’s father isn’t the only one to have had a health scare in the past. In 2015, Zolciak-Biermann suffered from a stroke, according to People. “I bent down to hug my son KJ and all of a sudden my left hand went numb,” Zolciak-Biermann told People in 2015. “It was like a million ants were crawling over my body.”

Zolciak-Biermann continued, revealing that her kids thought she was just joking around at first. “I’m always joking around with my kids,” Zolciak-Biermann said to People. “I do these Jim Carrey impersonations with my face and my daughter Brielle thought I was doing that! She said, ‘Mom, cut it out, you’re not funny.’”

“I kept telling myself, ‘You’re fine, you’re fine. It’s going to be over in a minute, just hold on,’” Zolciak-Biermann said to People. When she arrived at the doctor, however, she found out that she had had a stroke. As a result, she also found out that she had a hole in her heart. Zolciak-Biermann had to have a device put in her heart, which she showed in a 2018 Instagram post.

“How crazy?!!” Zolciak-Biermann wrote in the caption. “You can see the device they put in my heart 2 years ago… on my X-ray that I got today! God is so good!! 🙏🏼 (side profile)”

Thankfully, Zolciak-Biermann remains healthy today.

READ NEXT: Is Brielle Biermann Single?