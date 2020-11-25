Kim Zolciak & Brielle Biermann Dish on Reality TV

During a recent interview, former Real Housewives of Atlanta and Don’t Be Tardy star Kim Zolciak and her daughter Brielle Biermann dished about why they would never want to “give up” being on reality TV.

In the interview with Entertainment Tonight, Brielle Biermann revealed that their family wants to be able to continue Don’t Be Tardy for as long as possible. “We had this conversation the other day,” Biermann said to Entertainment Tonight. “I said, if we get to season 10, I think that would be really cool to say we’ve done 10. But if not, or whatever the case may be, I think we’re all OK with — God forbid — we just don’t continue on after this season, ’cause this is really such a great season, if we ended it here.”

Biermann continued about Season 8, “We ended on a great note. I would definitely be very sad … and also, I love it because I have my own, personal home footage I could always look back on and laugh, and see certain experiences that I’ve gone through that I completely forgot about that kind of made me who I am today. So, it’ll be fun to show my kids that one day. And to say you had a TV show for as long as we had is, like, I feel like very unheard of.”

Zolciak agreed with her daughter, adding, “It’s the best job in the entire world. I never want to give that up. I can’t see myself doing anything else.”

Zolciak Said That the Production Crew Is ‘Like Her Family’

During the interview, Zolciak also revealed that her younger kids love being on TV and that she considers the production crew to be like family. “They love the cameras,” Zolciak told Entertainment Tonight about her four youngest children. “They do have days they will be irritated about something, Kash in particular would say, ‘I don’t want to film today,’ and I’m like, ‘OK, don’t,’ But our crew is our family. They’ve been a big part of our family all these years.”

Don’t Be Tardy first aired in 2012, and back then, it was actually called Don’t Be Tardy for the Wedding, as it was about Zolciak planning her wedding to her husband, Kroy Biermann. After the two got married, the show’s title changed to Don’t Be Tardy and became about their daily family life.

Zolciak and Biermann Love Working Together

During an interview with In The Know earlier this year, the mother-daughter duo raved about how much they love working and filming together. Zolciak is extremely close with her daughter, which has been shown throughout the various seasons of Don’t Be Tardy.

“I feel very blessed to have her. It’s really fun,” Zolciak said to In The Know. “What better job is there? You get to work with your family, you get to do interviews with your family. We’re very similar people. It’s very very fun. We’ve been on TV for, what, 13 years together?”

Zolciak’s daughter agreed. “It’s really fun,” Biermann said. “It’s super funny, because we’ll leave an event and we’ll be sh-t talking a little bit about certain things that happened or people. I tell [her] everything, down to the last weird thing you probably wouldn’t want to share with your mom.”

