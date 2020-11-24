Kim Zolciak & Kroy Biermann Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Over the years, Kim Zolciak has become a big star in the Bravo world, as she starred on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and then got her own spinoff show, Don’t Be Tardy. Zolciak even met her husband, Kroy Biermann, while she was filming for The Real Housewives of Atlanta! Together, the two have four kids, and Zolciak also has two daughters, Ariana and Brielle, from previous relationships.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Zolciak has a net worth of at or around $3 million, and Biermann has a net worth of at or around $5.5 million. Together, this means that the family has a combined net worth of around $8.5 million. So, how did the Zolciak-Biermann’s make their money? Here’s what you need to know about Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann’s net worth:

1. Kroy Biermann Earned Money From Being a Professional Football Player

Even though many Bravo viewers know Biermann from Don’t Be Tardy, he actually used to be a professional football player. Biermann was a player on The Atlanta Falcons from 2008 to 2015, and then signed a one-year deal with The Buffalo Bills in 2016, only to be cut from the team a month later. Biermann made a lot of money playing football. According to Sport Rac, in 2008, Biermann signed a 4-year contract for $1.87 million with The Atlanta Falcons, a 3-year contract in 2012 for $9.15 million, and a final, one year contract in 2015 for $1.925 million.

Even though Biermann has retired from football doesn’t mean that he doesn’t miss it sometimes. “I definitely have had to try to find a different outlet,” Biermann told Bravo’s The Daily Dish in 2017. “You know football was kind of like an outlet for me, so whether it’s cleaning up the yard or going for a run or doing something like that, I’ve had to kind of learn that aspect of my life. But I really enjoy kind of being that guy.”

2. Kim Zolciak Made Money From Appearing on ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ and ‘Don’t Be Tardy’

Of course, Zolciak has made money over the years by appearing on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, as well as having her own spinoff show on the network, Don’t Be Tardy. Zolciak was a cast member on The Real Housewives of Atlanta during the show’s first five seasons and then appeared as a guest on Season 9 and a “friend of” on Season 10. Although it hasn’t been disclosed just how much money Zolciak made from The Real Housewives, her former costar, Kandi Burruss, makes a little over $2 million per season, according to Showbiz CheatSheet.

Zolciak also makes quite a pretty penny from her current show, Don’t Be Tardy. According to Radar Online, Zolciak made $1.15 million for Season 7 of Don’t Be Tardy, and was reportedly going to get a 20 percent raise for Season 8.

3. Kim Zolciak Recently Created a Swimwear Line

In addition to being a reality TV star, Zolciak is also a savvy businesswoman. Over the summer, Zolciak started a swimwear line called Salty K Swim, and it seems to have been very successful so far, as she wrote on Instagram that her second collection sold out in less than an hour. Many of Zolciak’s bathing suits retail for around $90 on their website, so Zolciak is definitely making some money from the line.

“My other passion is fashion, fabrics, design, I’ve always kind of been that way and I love the ocean, so Salty K was a no-brainer for me…” Zolciak-Biermann said to Heavy during a July 2020 interview. “It all just kind of fell into my lap, and it’s been awesome. It’s really hard, the hardest part of Salty K is that I probably have 1,000 different designs and a gazillion different colors, so it’s been really hard for me to narrow down what I’m going to release first, how I’m going to release it, what colors I’m going to release it in…Other than that, I spend all day and all night designing with my team and drawing and picking out colors.”

4. Kim Zolciak Has a Cosmetics Line

In addition to her swimwear line, Zolciak also has a cosmetics line called KAB Cosmetics, which she founded with her daughters Ariana and Brielle. Zolciak’s cosmetic line includes lip kits, lipsticks, and lip oils, and they are constantly coming out with new colors and products, which Zolciak typically announces on her Instagram page.

“My thought with KAB Cosmetics was I want my girls to stick around for forever,” Zolciak revealed to In The Know earlier this year. “What can I do to keep my girls here and at home and working with me? We love Cosmetics. Obviously, I’m 42, Brielle is 23, Ariana is 18. We’re all these different ages. Brielle is trying to keep me young.”

5. Kim Zolciak Often Promotes Products on her Social Media Pages

Zolciak often promotes products on her Instagram page, and by doing so, she can get paid for her promotions. Zolciak has shown different brands such as FabFitFun and Smile Sciences on her Instagram. Zolciak also shows a lot of different products on her Instagram stories, as well.

Zolciak’s daughters, Ariana and Brielle, also seem to make money from sponsored posts on their social media pages. During Season 7 of Don’t Be Tardy, we saw some behind-the-scenes moments of the girls taking their Instagram photos.

