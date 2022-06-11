Kim Zolciak Reveals Couple Killed Were ‘Like Parents’ to Her

Former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kim Zolciak-Biermann has announced the death of a close family friend.

On June 11, 2022, Zolciak-Biermann took to Instagram to reveal a couple she viewed as parents have died.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kim Zolciak-Biermann Posts Tribute to 2 Family Friends Who Died ‘the Only Comfort I Can Find Is They Passed Together’

“My heart is so broken,” she wrote on Instagram. “The world lost 2 of the most incredible people yesterday. The only comfort I can find is they passed together and I know they couldn’t have handled it any other way. Deb and Fred were like parents to me ever since I was a little girl. They lived 2 doors down from me and their daughter Melissa and I would run the streets together for years and years…. Anytime I went back home to CT I would stop by and surprise them… and every-time Fred would cry. My last trip there was last year and I was doing an appearance at the casino… I didn’t have any time to spare I was running so behind but I just had to stop by…. and I am so glad I did. I love you Uncle Fred and Aunt Debbie. Thank you for treating me like your own. I will miss your texts Fred always checking up on me and the fam. Rest easy until we meet again. Please pray for Melissa and Freddy and the entire Zorick family.”

Many fans and followers offered their condolences to Zolciak-Biermann.

Kim’s daughter Brielle Zolciak-Biermann commented on the post multiple times writing, “this breaks my heart” and “i’m so happy you got to see them last year rest in peace” and i love u so much.”

“Sorry for your loss,” former RHOA co-star Porsha Williams wrote.

“Praying for y’all, kimmy,” someone else wrote.

“I’m sorry for your loss,” another wrote.

“I’m so sorry to hear,” a fan said. “what sweet memories you’ll always have rest in paradise.”

“Omg how heart breaking,” a fan wrote. “big hugs to you Kim.”

“So sorry for your loss Kim, sending you and your family love and strength at this difficult time,” someone said. “So sad.”

“My condolences to you and their family may they rest in peace,” a fan wrote.

I am so sorry to you and your family for your loss. Praying for all of you,” a commenter said.

Freddy & Melissa Were Killed When a Nissan Pathfinder Hit Their Motorcycle Head-On

Zolciak-Biermann didn’t reveal details of the manner in which they died, but a FOX61 local news article reported on their deaths.

According to the outlet, who spoke with the Connecticut State Police “A motorcycle with a driver and passenger was traveling west on Route 190 when a Nissan Pathfinder going east drifted into the westbound lane and struck the motorcycle head-on.”

The motorcycle was being driven by Frederick John Zorick, 63 who was “pronounced dead at the scene.” The passenger, Jean Debra Zorick, 61, was airlifted and died at the hospital, the outlet reported.

The Nissan Pathfinder driver was a 17-year-old boy and was uninjured and cooperative, according to FOX61.

