‘Real Housewives’ Star Says Co-Star Is ‘Not Doing Well’

Fans were left shocked by “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kim Zolciak’s divorce from Kroy Biermann. However, it wasn’t just fans that were surprised by the filing.

On the June 11, 2023, episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” RHOA star Shereé Whitfield gave Andy Cohen a bit of an update on the situation, while admitting that she never expected Zolciak and Biermann to split.

“I am in touch with her, and I was shocked. I thought her and Kroy [were] gonna be forever. I’m really sad for them,” she said, adding, “She’s not doing well. No, she’s taking it really bad.”

Zolciak and Biermann got married in 2011 and have four children together. Biermann had also adopted Zolciak’s two older kids from a previous marriage, both of whom are adults now.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kim Zolciak & Kroy Biermann Have Not Publicly Addressed Their Split

Both Zolciak and Biermann have been silent on social media when it comes to their divorce proceedings. According to court documents obtained by Heavy, both parties are hoping for sole custody of the four minor children. In addition, sources have predicted that the divorce will be contentious.

“Everyone expects this divorce is going to get really bad because neither of them will give in,” a source told People magazine in May 2023.

Zolciak has been making changes to her social media accounts, by slowly deleting photos of her and Biermann. Then, she removed his last name from her Instagram handle, which is currently just “@kimzolciak.”

Meanwhile, a source told Entertainment Tonight that Zolciak and Biermann are still living together in Georgia.

Kim Zolciak Will Be on ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Season 15

In March 2023 — before Zolciak and Biermann filed divorce papers — Zolciak appeared in a sneak peek video of the upcoming season, confirming that she was returning to RHOA after leaving her full-time role in 2013.

In the video, Zolciak and Whitfield sing Zolciak’s hit, “Tardy for the Party.” Zolciak is only back as a guest, however, and won’t be in very many episodes of the season, which premiered on May 7, 2023.

On June 8, 2023, Zolciak shared a photo with some of her RHOA pals, including Whitfield, DeShawn Snow, and Lisa Wu. “See you soon,” Zolciak captioned the snap, adding a video camera emoji.

“Loving you back with the girls . You look great Kim,” wrote former RHOA star Porsha Williams in the comments section. Zolciak loved the support from her pal.

“Love you shugga!!” she wrote back to Williams.

“This is wonderful news!! I hope Nene, Porsha and you will be back FULL TIME because this cast is not doing anything,” a fan commented.

“Are you back on the show? If so I’m gonna start watching again,” another asked. Zolciak responded with two red heart emoji.

“Yessssss @kimzolciak This is good for you! I always felt you had some restrictions, even when you filmed tardy for the party. I feel like now you’ll be able to come back with no restrictions and just be free and get into the bag,” another comment read. Zolciak responded to this comment with the “100” emoji.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Says He ‘Apologized’ to RHONJ Star