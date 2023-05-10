Fans Notice Changes on Instagram After Kim Zolciak & Kroy Biermann Split

Brielle and Ariana Biermann are apparently still interested in having a relationship with their adoptive father Kroy Biermann despite his ongoing divorce from their mother Kim Zolciak.

Although reports emerged on May 10 that Brielle Biermann, 26, had unfollowed the former NFL star on Instagram, sources told People that there is “no drama” between the two.

As of May 10, Biermann was still following both Ariana, 21, and Brielle Biermann, while only Ariana was following him back. It’s unclear when Brielle Biermann unfollowed her adoptive father or if she ever followed him, although Page Six reported that Zolciak’s eldest daughter unfollowed him this week. Biermann legally adopted both of Zolciak’s daughters in 2013 after his wedding to the RHOA alum.

A source told People on May 10 that “All the kids are still in contact with Kroy,” including his two adopted daughters, the source shared. “There is no drama between Brielle, Ariana and Kroy yet,” they added. “They want to have a relationship with him and Kim supports that.”

Brielle Biermann still has several photos with her father on Instagram. As for Zolciak, she and Biermann are still following each other on the social media platform but the RHOA alum has deleted a few of her photos with her ex, though not all.

Kroy Biermann Filed a Petition for Sole Custody of the 4 Minor Children He Shares With Kim Zolciak

Bravo fans were stunned on May 8 when news broke that the former RHOA couple was divorcing. Court documents obtained by Heavy showed that Biermann was the one who filed for divorce from Zolciak on May 8, with the official date of separation listed as April 30, 2023.

The separation may not be a simple one as Biermann filed a petition requesting “sole legal and physical custody” of his four biological children, 11-year-old Kroy “KJ” Jr., 10-year-old Kash, and 9-year-old twins Kane and Kaia, according to TMZ. He said the marriage was “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.” As for “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum, Zolciak is requesting “sole physical custody with visitation for [Biermann].”

According to insiders’ comments to the publication, there was no infidelity from either party but Zolciak had been planning to leave for a “long time.” The ex-couple, who is said to be still living together at this time, are “not on good terms right now.”

Brielle & Ariana Biermann Appeared on RHOA With Their Mother & They Were Adopted by Kroy Biermann in 2013

RHOA fans were introduced to Brielle and Ariana Biermann on the first season of the hit Bravo show along with their single mother Zolciak. They remained on the show for several seasons until Zolciak’s exit in season 5, after her marriage to Biermann in November 2011.

Once Zolciak and Biermann were married, the former NFL star decided in 2013 to adopt his wife’s two girls, whose biological father has not been identified publicly. The two young girls then changed their last names to Biermann.

Brielle and Ariana Biermann, who also appeared with their family on Bravo’s RHOA spinoff “Don’t Be Tardy” for 8 seasons, are reportedly working on a new TV show that will follow the two young women’s move to Los Angeles. “Skeptical of their ability to fend for themselves and take their new venture seriously, Kim plans to put her girls to the test by completely cutting them off,” People reported of the show’s description.

