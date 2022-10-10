Kyle Richards Gets Harsh Reaction From RHOBH Fans as She Debuts Third Tattoo

Kyle Richards showed off her latest body art at the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion. The Bravo star was photographed showing host Andy Cohen a new tattoo on her ankle as they filmed the season 12 reunion.

Richards had a totally new look for the reunion as she wore a sparkly pink minidress and rocked a lighter hair color. But it was her new tattoo that got under some fans’ skin.

Kyle Richards Showed Off a Moon and Stars Tattoo on Her Ankle

Richards was 53 years old before she got her first tattoo, but it seems to be her new favorite thing to do. In a behind-the-scenes video posted by BravoTV.com, Richards was seen showing off a crescent moon and stars tattoo on her ankle.

“I’ll be sporting my new tattoos today,” Richards said of her fresh ink that had a clear bandage still on it. “Never had them before so this is a new thing.”

On social media, fans had a lot to say about Richards’ new tattoo. Some wanted to know if her new tat said, “I’m a bad sister,” in reference to her falling out with her sister, Kathy Hilton, during an explosive cast trip to Aspen that was filmed for the show. Others called out the 53-year-old mom of four for not acting her “age.”

“Wow Kyle is so cutting edge what’s next a tongue piercing?” one commenter cracked on Instagram. “Please act your age Kyle. We are not impressed,” another wrote.

“Why would you get a tattoo at this age,” another commenter wanted to know. “Grow up Kyle,” added another.

Other commenters noted that Cohen did not look “impressed” by Richards’ latest body art, but others loved her new look.

“I’m obsessed with her dress, this has to be her best reunion look ever,” one fan wrote.

Kyle Richards Revealed Her First Two Tattoos in August 2022

Richards was not always a tattoo fan. According to BravoTV.com, in 2019 she attended a “piercing and tattoo party” in Los Angeles but did not indulge in any ink and instead got two ear piercings. “I think I’ll stick with fine jewelry,” she told fans on her Instagram Stories.

But in August 2022, Richards surprised fans when she debuted two wrist tattoos. At the time, she posted to Instagram to show a “Real Housewives” confessional look in which she posed in front of a green screen while resting her chin on her hands. In the pic, an outline of a heart and a Roman numeral “18” were visible on her wrists. She also posted the photo to Instagram stories and tagged Uplift Tattoo for being so nice and patient” with her.

While the tattoos were a surprise to fans, Richards’ choice of the number “18” on her wrist is not a huge stretch. She previously told People that 18 is her “lucky number.”

“All four of our children have 18 in their birthday,” she explained.

