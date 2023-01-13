Fans Can’t Get Over How ‘Tiny’ Kyle Richards Looks in Gym Snap

Kyle Richards hit the gym with some of her pals, including bestie and former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” co-star Teddi Mellencamp. After the session the ladies posed for a mirror selfie and both Richards and Mellencamp shared the photo on their respective Instagram feeds.

“The girls… we all have different goals, different dreams, but the one thing we have in common is that we want to see each other succeed. That’s friendship but it’s also accountability. Because there’s always going to be a time where you want to give up, want to make excuses, want to quit. But accountability won’t let you,” Mellencamp said in the caption.

“Accountability also means posting this pic despite so many things. Which one of us are you: the one taking the pic, the one who’s like ‘why are we taking a pic?,’ the one who’s always finding her angle, or the one who’s showing off her tree pose?” she added.

It didn’t take long for fans to react to the photo in the comments section, many sharing their opinions on Richards’ apparently slimmer figure.

Here’s what you need to know:

Several Fans Felt Richards Is Looking More Sleek

Richards posed with three friends in a mirror at the gym, holding her phone in one hand as she kicked out her hip. The reality star wore a pair of black leggings, a sheer crop top, and a hat with her hair in braided pigtails.

The comments section of the post filled with comments about her physique.

“Kyle is skinnier than ever,” one person wrote.

“Kyle is so tiny! She’s skinner than Teddy now,” someone else added.

“Kyle you look like a teenager!! Jelly,” a third Instagram user said.

“Kyle is looking ripped!!!” a fourth comment read.

“You’re looking wonderful! All of you. Kyle, you’re always beautiful, but you’re looking even better these days. Accountability is huge. It’s nice to have a group of friends that can help you out. Keep up the good work,” another social media user commented.

Several Fans Couldn’t Help But Comment on Richards’ Figure in Her Photos From the People’s Choice Awards

Richards’ gym selfie isn’t the first time that “Real Housewives” fans took note of her more toned body. In fact, after Richards shared a couple of snaps from the People’s Choice Awards back in early December 2022, several people commented on her body. The comments, however, were less than positive, with many people saying that she looked too thin.

Richards has been very open about her dedication to exercise and when she turned 50, she made a bit of a promise to herself to get more in shape.

“I really wanted to look and feel my best — I was actually terrified about turning 50 because the number sounded so scary,” Richards told “The Feast” in February 2019, according to Bravo. “I’ve always struggled with my weight. I’ve always worked out and dieted my entire life because I have to, because I’m not naturally thin. So I’m like, ‘Well, I’ve got to do something different so that when I turn 50 I’m gonna feel really amazing,'” she added.

Richards cut out artificial sugars and soda from her diet and continued to eat clean while also being sure to stay active. According to Women’s Health, she often changes things up — from mountain biking to yoga — to keep her body guessing and to prevent boredom.

