Kyle Richards Asks Fans for Help After Sharing Family News

Longtime “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards has welcomed a new family member into her home. The reality television star introduced a puppy on social media.

“Meet the new addition,” Richards wrote in an Instagram post on February 16, 2024.

“I was sent a DM by a follower on IG who told me they had this puppy but for personal reasons could not keep her and asked if I could help find her a home. So I agreed and knew I could find a home for this beautiful baby,” she continued.

Richards has five other dogs; a mixed breed named Storm, a golden retriever that is named Bambi, a Pomeranian that she named Romeo, and two German shepherds named River and Luna.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kyle Richards Has Asked Fans for Help Naming the New Puppy

Richards admitted that she has not yet chosen a name for her new dog.

“I purposely didn’t name her so I didn’t get attached while I was looking for the right home for her. Well, I found one… I have always wanted a Bernese Mountain dog and it felt like she was meant to be ours. We have not been able to agree on a name so would love suggestions,” Richards wrote.

Dozens of fans commented on the post, offering Richards ideas to name the pup.

“She’s gorgeous. Congratulations! Summer is my vote. You have a storm already. Or Sammie. That’s my Saint Bernards name. The other is monie. My Berner would be Wendy or Winnie,” one person suggested.

“Omg Kyle she’s the cutest! She found the best mommy and home with you! Can’t wait to hear what you name her! Betty (White) or Katie?” someone else wrote.

“How about Rennie – in honor of your friend Lorene,” a third Instagram user added.

Other names being thrown into the mix include Aspen, Dolly, Delilah, Birkin, Maisy, and Fern.

Kyle Richards Is a Dog Lover

It’s no secret that Richards loves animals, and she especially loves dogs.

In January 2022, Richards and her husband, Mauricio Umansky, adopted their dog Smokey.

“Welcome to the family Smokey. We all love you so much already. When we heard Smokey needed a home my heart stopped. She looks just like Storm did as a baby but different coloring. My apologies in advance for the amount of posting I will be doing with this face,” the mom of four captioned an Instagram post at the time.

Now, Richards has already introduced her new dog to the rest of her brood, and everyone seems to be adjusting well, all things considered. On her Instagram Stories on February 16, 2024, Richards uploaded a video of her dog Storm, and asked the dog not to teach the new girl any “bad habits.” The two dogs already seem to be thick as thieves, as they were getting into mischief together.

Richards’ dogs often find themselves on episodes of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” as well as on the star’s social media account.

