RHOBH Star Seemingly Confirms ‘Divorce’ at BravoCon

In an interview at BravoCon 2023 in Las Vegas, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards addressed her separation from Mauricio Umansky. However, Richards didn’t use the word “separation.” She used the word “divorce.”

“I’ve gone through a lot this last year that does change you. Losing my best friend to suicide changed me. Going through my divorce, all that has made me stronger but it definitely changes you as a person. I feel good,” she told Too Fab.

This is the first time that Richards has referred to her separation from Umansky as “divorce.” Richards and Umansky share three daughters together (she also has an older daughter from a previous relationship).

Kyle Richards Didn’t Respond Directly to a Question About a Reconciliation With Her Husband

When Richards was asked if she and her husband could end up working things out, she seemed to beat around the bush.

“Listen. I just take it a day at a time. I’m grateful that we get along so well and love each other very much and we’re putting our family first. We’re still living together under the same roof and I’m proud of the way that we are navigating through this. I just take it a day at a time,” she told Too Fab.

Richards didn’t correct herself when using the word “divorce” nor did she bat an eye. Previously, however, she has denied that she and Umansky were talking about divorce.

“In regards to the news that came out about us today… Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we asked to be able to work through our issues privately,” read a joint statement shared in July 2023.

Richards referring to her split as “divorce” comes on the heels of rumors that Umansky is romantically involved with Emma Slater from “Dancing With the Stars.” Umansky and Slater denied they were dating, but photos of them holding hands really bothered Richards.

“Listen, we are separated. We’re allowed to do what we want. It’s just strange to see,” she said on the “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast. “It’s not easy to watch,” she added.

Kyle Richards Shared Her Advice for Anyone Going Through a Rough Spot

At one of the BravoCon panels moderated by S.E. Cupp, Richards was asked to share her advice for anyone going through a challenging time. Her response was interesting.

“Historically, from the beginning when something’s been going on, I often don’t want to call out the other person in a situation. So it can be confusing sometimes,” she responded, according to Bravo’s “The Daily Dish.”

I did that just to make things easier, but it actually makes things more difficult for yourself,” she said. She went on to explain that being straight forward with communication is key.

“I would just say don’t hold back and try to save that person. Because they’re not going to be doing that for you,” she concluded.

