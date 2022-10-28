‘Floored’ Kyle Richards Responds to Erika Girardi’s Dorit & PK Divorce Comment

Kyle Richards says she was “floored” after Erika Girardi said on a recent “Watch What Happens Live” episode that she thinks Dorit Kemsley and her husband will be the next couple to get divorced on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

“I was actually floored by that comment,” Richards told Insider in an interview published on Oct. 27. “I don’t even know where that came from.”

Richards continued, “Dorit and PK are close friends of ours, and we spent a lot of time with them and their family. They’re a very loving and supportive couple, and I don’t know where that came from at all.”

During an Oct. 19 episode of “Watch What Happens Live” that was taped at BravoCon 2022, Girardi was chosen to play a game called “On the Spot!” which asked the guests shady questions. During the game, Girardi was asked, “Which Bravolebrity relationship do you think is headed to splitsville next?”

“I think it’s Dorit and PK,” Girardi answered during the episode.

Viewers can catch up on season 12 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” streaming now on Peacock.

Dorit Kemsley’s Husband, PK, Responded to Girardi’s WWHL Comments in an Instagram Post

In response to Girardi’s comments, Kemsley’s husband, PK, made an Instagram post shading the star. In the message to Girardi, Kemsley referenced her ongoing legal issues involving her estranged husband, Tom Girardi.

“Erika Jayne thought her husband was innocent,” Kemsley wrote in the caption. “She thought the ankle is more important than the brain. She thought she should keep the earrings. Now She thinks Dorit and I are next to Split up …. Here’s a quick bit of management advice … stop thinking!”

However, it didn’t look like Girardi was too happy with Kemsley’s post. In the comment section, she wrote back to him, “When did you get so sensitive? You know damn well I was joking..”

Kyle Richards Said That Things Between the RHOBH Cast Are ‘Strained’ Right Now

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight in an interview published on Oct. 9, Richards admitted that the relationships between her “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast members were “strained” right now. During the reunion, many of the ladies seemed to be at odds with each other, and it didn’t exactly end on a great note–Richards left crying after she butted heads with her sister, Kathy Hilton, and Lisa Rinna.

“Well, if anyone saw the season finale, relationships are definitely strained in the group and things are pretty much where they were at the reunion,” Richards told the outlet at the time. “I haven’t seen anyone since the season finale actually. And then at the reunion, nobody got together to have dinner, have drinks, which is the first time in 12 years. Things are strained right now.”

Richards continued, “The season was difficult, the reunion was difficult. I didn’t leave there with any resolution or feeling better about, only a couple things. I talked through some things with Sutton (Stracke) and Garcelle (Beauvais), which I thought I felt better about but the other stuff, no I left there feeling worse.”

READ NEXT: Kyle Richards Pens Emotional IG Tribute Ahead of Reunion Finale