Housewife Used Show to Boost Major Illegal Actions: LAWSUIT

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne has been named in a new lawsuit accusing her of taking part in a $55 million fraud scheme to funnel money from victims of a 2018 Indoensia plane crash. The victims of the Lion Air crash were represented by Jayne’s estranged husband, Tom Girardi, before his legal empire crashed.

The 65-page lawsuit, which was obtained by Heavy and can be read here, was filed in the Northern District of California on July 6, 2022, by the law firm Edelson PC, which worked with Girardi’s now-shuttered firm, Girardi & Keese, on obtaining settlements for the families of the plane crash victims. The lawsuit is seeking $55 million. An initial hearing has been scheduled for October, court records viewed by Heavy reveal.

“As the layers have been pulled back more and more each day with the pending bankruptcies of Girardi Keese and Tom, and the torrent of claims and investigations that came in the wake of the firm’s collapse, the real story is one that seems like a tale out of a John Grisham novel: Girardi Keese was little more than a criminal enterprise, disguised as a law firm,” Edelson PC wrote in the lawsuit. “Indeed, the Girardi Keese firm operated what we now know was the largest criminal racketeering enterprise in the history of plaintiffs’ law. All told, it stole more than $100 million dollars from the firm’s clients, co-counsel, vendors, and many others unfortunate enough to do business with the firm.”

Evan Borges, Jayne’s attorney, told Bloomberg Law the lawsuit is, “another misguided attempt to blame Erika for actions of Tom Girardi and others of which she had no knowledge and in which she had no involvement.”

The Lawsuit Accuses Erika Jayne & Girardi of Stealing Money From Clients to Fund Their ‘All-Consuming Need to Spend’

The lawsuit accuses Girardi of using his apparent success and celebrity lawyer status to build a “house of cards” that was really used to funnel money from clients for his own use. The lawsuit states, “In reality, the firm was siphoning off millions to fund Tom’s and his wife Erika’s all-consuming need to spend—funding a lifestyle so lavish that Erika was a cast member of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.'”

The lawsuit adds, “And the couple certainly played and the fact that Tom was a wealthy, powerful attorney who wooed celebrities, judges, and politicians alike. But that money was not earned by the firm or by Tom. It was stolen: from co-counsel, from vendors with long overdue bills, and—by far the most unforgiveable for an attorney—from the firm’s own injured clients.”

The lawsuit accuses Girardi’s firm of using a network of non-lawyers, known as “case runners,” who would find injured clients in exchange for cash. The lawsuit states, “These individuals were paid with cash for getting clients to hire the firm (which is illegal) and would also take a cut of any eventual recovery for the client (which is also illegal). As just one example, Defendant George Hatcher, a non-lawyer “consultant” who was responsible for referring the families of air crash victims, got hundreds of thousands of dollars to ensure that his referrals to Girardi were ‘exclusive,’ along with a similarly-illegal percentage of whatever the client eventually got.”

Girardi and his firm are accused of running a “Ponzi scheme.” The lawsuit states, “When Girardi Keese clients agreed to settle their cases, the money that belonged to them was exclusively theirs and should only ever have been held briefly in trust before being immediately disbursed. Not a single cent of a client’s money should ever have been funneled to a Girardi Keese operating account, to the firm’s payroll, to a lender, or to an American Express bill.”

Erika Jayne Is Accused of Being the ‘Frontwoman’ of the Fraud Operation

The lawsuit accuses Erika Jayne of knowing about her estranged husband’s alleged misdeeds and of playing a role in the massive fraud scheme. The lawyers wrote in the lawsuit, “Erika acted as the ‘frontwoman’ of the operation, selling to the world (including unsuspecting clients) that Girardi Keese was successful. And she was exceptionally good in the role.”

The lawsuit adds, “With tens of millions of dollars backing her, Erika shamelessly displayed a nationwide showroom of the money they stole on Real Housewives, famously spending $40,000 per month on her ‘look,’ and releasing a song called ‘XXPEN$IVE’—featuring the refrain ‘It’s expensive to be me.’ And when push came to shove and the fraud was close to being exposed, Erika clamped down on misleading the public into believing that an otherwise damning lawsuit was false and that the plaintiffs behind it were forced to apologize to Tom and the firm.”

According to the lawsuit, “To this day, Erika uses her significant public platform to lie about her own involvement, and to try to assist Tom and the others in getting away with it. Erika continuously doubles down in her efforts to mislead the public, including her recent jaw-dropping claim on Housewives that the victims whose money Tom stole might be lying about the theft—despite the findings of a federal judge to the contrary.

The lawsuit states, “Evidently in response to a publicly-filed draft version of thiscComplaint, Erika was proud of allegations that she used Tom’s tactics, taking it as a ‘badge of honor.'”