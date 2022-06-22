Kyle Richards Gives Update on Her Relationship With Her Ex-Husband

Kyle Richards has been married to Mauricio Umansky for 26 years, so some fans may forget that she was married once before that.

When the 53-year-old “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star was still a teen, she had a young marriage that produced her eldest daughter, Farrah Aldjufrie. Richards married Indonesian businessman Guraish Aldjufrie in the late 1980s, when she was 18 years old, according to Bravo TV, and they divorced in 1992. After Richards married Umansky in 1996, they had three daughters: Alexia, Sophia, and Portia.

Richards opened up about her first marriage on the June 22, 2022 episode of RHOBH. Here’s what you need to know:

Kyle Richards Revealed Why She Got Divorced & Admitted She Feels ‘Bad’ For Her Ex-Husband

In a clip from RHOBH posted by BravoTV.com, Richards was asked about her relationship with her first husband, Guraish Aldjufrie. “My ex-husband never got remarried, and I feel so bad because, honestly, he’s such a good guy,” Richards said. “He loved me, we have a beautiful daughter together. I loved him and I was just too young to be married.”

“My ex-husband and I genuinely really care about each other and just because we got divorced doesn’t mean that never went away,” she added. “And we both always put Farrah first. He’s a great guy and he and Mauricio are good friends.”

This isn’t the first time Richards has attributed her young age as the reason for her divorce. In an interview on the “Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonald” podcast, Richards revealed that she met Aldjufrie at a Tina Turner concert and that she lied about her age so he would date her.

“I lied and I said I was 19 and I had braces and I was hiding my braces,” she dished to McDonald.

Richards also admitted that she “struggled with the being married part” of her relationship and not the motherhood part, and that her issues are what led to the demise of the marriage.

“That’s hard to be a wife at that age,” she said. “I was just too young to be married. We’re still friends and he’s friends with my husband.”

Kyle Richards Was a Teen Mom & She Once Described Herself as a ‘Baby With a Baby’

Richards gave birth to her daughter Farrah on October 31, 1988. In a 2019 Instagram post, Richards posted a throwback photo of her with baby Farrah in a stroller. “I was a baby with a baby,” she captioned the pic of her 20-year-old self.

Farrah appears to have remained close to her dad. For Father’s Day 2022 she shared Instagram photos of her dad, stepdad, and step-grandfather and thanked all of the important men in her life.

Guraish Aldjufrie also made two cameos on early episodes of RHOBH, per IMDb. In one episode that aired in 2011, he joined his ex-wife as they celebrated Farrah’s college graduation from the University of Southern California.

Richards also cherishes a gift that was given to her by her first husband. In a house tour posted by Bravo insider, Richards showed off a backyard fountain.

“This Buddha I’ve had with me for my last four homes, and it was actually a gift from my ex-husband, Farrah’s dad,” the RHOBH star said. “I’m sure she’s going to take it away from me one day, but until then I will enjoy it. …I actually really do love having this out here, it makes it very peaceful.”

