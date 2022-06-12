See How Much Kyle Richards’ Face Has Changed in ‘Then & Now’ Photos

Kyle Richards has been a staple on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” since its inception in 2010. Over the years, the reality star’s looks have changed as she’s aged and updated her style.

Although Richards may have some good genes, she’s also been very open and honest about what she’s done to stay youthful.

“To me, when I see people who are looking perfect and pretending like that’s just the way it is … it gives me rage. I’m honest about that because we all are so hard on ourselves as it is and you know, when you see someone that you think is golden, they normally look so amazing,” Richards told Life & Style in October 2021.

On June 2, 2022, an Instagram account with the handle “bravo.then.vs.now” shared a side by side of Richards, using a photo from several years ago and a more recent pic for fans to compare.

Several Fans Commented on the Photo & Pointed Out Differences They Noticed

It didn’t take long for the comments section of the post to fill up, many fans really into seeing the change that Richards has gone through.

“She looks fantastic great work done,” one fan wrote.

“She’s had really good work done. Tasteful,” someone else added.

“Best plastic surgeon on any real housewives,” another comment read.

“I always thought Kyle was very beautiful. The work she has done is perfect, she looks gorgeous,” read a fourth comment.

“Now THIS is an example of looking better with age,” a fifth person said.

Of course, makeup is also key for Richards’ looks — and the art has come a very long way over the past decade alone.

Richards Had a Nose Job in 2020

In October 2020, Richards confronted some rumors that her face looked different. She took to her Instagram Stories to confirm that she had a rhinoplasty.

“Since so many of you were speculating what I did or did not do to my face… here is your answer. I fixed my nose. I broke it last September and the bone poking out bothered me. So I fixed the bone, fixed my breathing problems and refined the tip,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories at the time, according to Bravo.

“I can breathe so well now it is a serious game changer for sleeping,” she added, giving credit to plastic surgeon Dr. Vladimir Grigoryants.

Previously, Richards has maintained that she hasn’t had a face lift, but that she has other ways to keep herself looking youthful — such as Botox injections.

“I have not done plastic surgery. I did my nose in 2006 and I get Botox. That is it. There are things you can do to look younger that require surgery. Lasers are key,” Richards wrote in an Instagram comment, according to Reality Blurb. Something else Richards has been a fan of? vampire facials.

According to the Columbia Skin Clinic, a vampire facial is a “cosmetic procedure that involves drawing blood from your arm, separating platelets and applying them back onto your face.”

