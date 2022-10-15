Kyle Richards Reveals How Her Husband Felt About Her Risqué Cover Shoot With Kickboxer

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards appeared on the October 2022 cover of PhotoBook magazine. The cover showed the reality television personality holding onto kickboxing champion, Thomas Canestraro, who was not wearing clothing. Richards looked directly at the camera as she touched Canestraro’s back and neck. She sported a statement silver choker necklace, hand jewelry, and a pair of stud earrings.

On October 12, 2022, the creative director of PhotoBook magazine, Mike Ruiz, shared the cover photo on his Instagram account. In the comments section, the photographer replied to an Instagram user who inquired how Richards’ husband, Mauricio Umansky, felt about the racy picture.

“What did Mauricio have to say about that hot hunk she has her legs around??????? ❤️😇,” asked the Instagram user.

“He was totally fine with it when we FaceTime him from the shoot,” replied Ruiz.

On October 13, 2022, Richards shared two pictures from the PhotoBook magazine shoot, along with a screenshot of Ruiz’s response on her Instagram account.

“Don’t @ me. It’s art 🎭 @mikeruizone had to do some convincing to get me to do this. Then I got approval from the fam chat 🤷🏻‍♀️ Thank you @thomastheboxer @photobookmagazine @718blonde @mikeruizone @deney_adam @nikoweddle 📸,” wrote Richards in the caption of the post.

Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky Spoke About Their Marriage in November 2021

Umansky and Richards wed in 1996. While speaking to Entertainment Tonight in November 2021, Umansky shared that he believed his marriage has been successful as he and his wife often spend time with each other.

“I think the biggest thing we do is trying to spend time together, you know, we have our own personal time and invite the kids, even though we need our own personal time, we still have it with our kids,” said the father of three.

The CEO of The Agency also shared that he and Richards are not interested in renewing their marriage vows.

“We have zero interest in renewing our vows. It’s been great, it’s worked out, We’ve actually talked about it a couple of times, we don’t want to mess with a good thing. We’ve been super lucky and you know, why change the energy that we have around us,” said Umansky.

Richards agreed with her husband and noted that they are “very funny about like numbers and synergy.”

“Whatever we did worked and we don’t want to mess with a good thing so we’re happy with that. We have plenty of other things to celebrate in life so we’re good,” said the RHOBH star.

Kyle Richards Gave An Update on Her Relationship With Her Sister, Kathy Hilton, in October 2022

In RHOBH season 12, episode 19, Lisa Rinna claimed that Kathy Hilton spoke negatively about Richards after they left an Aspen nightclub together. During season 12, episode 20, Hilton apologized to her sister for her comments. While speaking to E! Insider in October 2022, Richards gave an update on her relationship with the “Paris in Love” star. She confided that “things are not great right now.”

“I have high hopes that we’re family and you know, we’ll always come back together. I know that’s why I was so emotional at the [season 12] reunion,” shared Richards. “For me, you know, I don’t think people realize how much it affects my family. And the relationship so and I have been holding that in for so long and that’s why I felt so emotional but I have high hopes.”

