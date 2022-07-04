Kyle Richards Slammed by Fans as ‘Phony’ Over Recent Post

Bravo stars Kenya Moore and Kyle Richards reunited in Paris this week and the two “Real Housewives” stars shared photos and videos of their European reunion.

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Moore posted a photo of her meet-up with Richards on Instagram, writing in the caption, “Housewives #partyinparis. So much fun hanging with this beauty! She throws the best cocktail parties!” She also added several hashtags, including one which said, “the duo you didn’t know you needed.”

On her side, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards posted a video of the two on Instagram and it picked up a lot of reactions from fans who loved the Parisian meet-up but criticized the Bravo star. In the three-minute Live video, Richards showed off the cocktail party and some of the guests, including Moore, her children and her husband Mauricio Umansky, who shared some sentences in French.

Here is the video:

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Fans Reacted to the ‘Chaotic’ Video & Ripped Richards for Her Appearance

The video was shared on Reddit, where fans had a range of reactions from laughing at the “chaotic” energy in the video to criticisms about Richards’ appearance and mannerisms. One person wrote, “Kyle stays committed to ugly f****** hats.”

A few commented on her makeup, with one saying, “I was hoping the eyeshadow was the filter but when the filter came off and the shadow was still there…” Someone else said, “Kyle’s makeup is bad, but this is honestly really cute.” One person wrote, “LMFAO @ Kyle’s make-up! I don’t think she asked for enough blue eye shadow or eyebrow crayon. And her pursed lips are really detracting from the gorgeously heavy-handed blush applied on the sides of her mouth.”

Many people commented on Richards’ eyebrows. Someone said, “And those eyebrows- yikes.” Another agreed, “what the Hell is going on w/Kyle’s eyebrows?!?” Someone commented, “Those eyebrows are a tragedy.” Another wrote, “OMG … I thought the filter was also making her eyebrows that crazy – color me (and her eyebrows) surprised when she lifted the filter and those fake caterpillars are still there!”

Several people criticized Richards’ mannerisms and said she was fidgeting too much. “Kyle touching her hair all the time is so distracting,” someone wrote. Another said, “Kyle is the most insecure housewife ever! She is ALWAYS touching and tugging at her clothes, hair, face, etc… It’s exhausting to watch once you pick up on it! … She is always hyper-aware of where the camera is and is constantly posing and/or changing her facial expression to suit the angle of the camera. Such a phony woman.”

Someone said, “Her mannerisms trigger my anxiety.” Another wrote, “Wat up with the constant lip posing!” Someone said, “The hat! the hair petting , just no. Also , the constant checking out how she looks other than that it was cute.”

Moore & Richards Appeared on ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ Season 1 Together

Moore and Richards were both cast on the first season of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” together, which was filmed at the Triton Luxury Villa in Turks and Caicos and premiered in November 2021. The other cast members on the inaugural season were Cynthia Bailey, Luann de Lesseps, Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga and Ramona Singer.

The second season premiered in June 2022 and was filmed at Dorinda Medley’s Blue Stone Manor located in Great Barrington, Massachusetts. The cast members in the second season were Medley, Taylor Armstrong, Brandi Glanville, Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Eva Marcille, Phaedra Parks and Jill Zarin.

READ NEXT: Fans Trash Real Housewives Star as ‘Performative’ With Grieving Mother