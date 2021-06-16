Kyle Richards Slams Lisa Rinna’s Daughter’s Relationship With Scott Disick

Kyle Richards is not holding back how she feels about Lisa Rinna’s daughter’s relationship with Scott Disick.

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star admitted that she would be unhappy if one of her daughters was dating someone like Disick. Disick, who is the ex-boyfriend of Kourtney Kardashian, began dating Rinna’s daughter, Amelia Hamlin, in the Fall of 2020. The couple has an 18-year age gap between the two of them.

“Listen, I’m a mother of four daughters, so I wouldn’t be happy with that situation,” Richards revealed recently while speaking with Entertainment Tonight. “I just wouldn’t, but I also know that Rinna’s daughter’s an adult, and it’s not like she’s going to listen to what Rinna says anyway, but that doesn’t stop me from voicing my opinion about it. I’m sure that she and Scott don’t love that I said that, but that’s how I feel. It’s kind of funny to me also, because I know Kourtney and I know Kourtney and Scott as being together, so it’s all kind of strange for me anyway when I see that.”

During the trailer for season 11 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Richards is also seen telling Rinna that Disick is “too damn old.”

Rinna Has Also Spoken out About the Relationship

Richards is not the only “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star who has spoken about Hamlin’s relationship with Disick. During a May 19, 2021, appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Rinna revealed how she really feels about her daughter’s new beau.

“He’s more handsome in person and he was very nice,” Rinna revealed about meeting Disick for the first time. “We had a very nice time, he met Harry [Hamlin], and there you go. It is what it is, guys, it is what it is.”

And, when asked about her daughter’s relationship again during a May 27, 2021 interview with Access Hollywood, Rinna said, “Here’s what I have to say, as a mother, you want your children happy. Period. If my children are happy, then I’m happy. The end. The end!”

Hamlin Has the Kardashian’s Approval

Even though Hamlin’s parents may have been a bit skeptical of the relationship at first, it seems like The Kardashian family approves of Disick’s relationship.

“The Kardashian-Jenner family is super supportive of Scott and Amelia’s relationship. They really like the two of them together and think Amelia is a great influence on Scott,” a source told Us Weekly in January 2021. “Scott and Amelia are in a really good place. They have a lot of love and respect for each other and it shows.”

Viewers can catch brand new episodes of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” every Wednesday night at 8/7c on Bravo. And, on June 17, 2021, Andy Cohen will be hosting a multiple-part “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” reunion series on E!, where Kardashian and Disick will talk about their former relationship. Viewers can tune in to the “Keeping Up” reunion at 8/7c.

READ NEXT: Jacqueline Laurita Talks Fallout With Teresa Giudice, Claims Star ‘Never Really Forgives’