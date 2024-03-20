Where Does Kyle Richards Stand With Lisa Rinna?

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 13 wrapped airing on March 13. This marked the first season in nearly a decade to not feature Lisa Rinna, who joined the series in season 5. Some fans (and former castmates) were split on whether or not they missed Rinna on the show, and in a March 19 Amazon Live, Kyle Richards weighed in with her feelings on her former co-star.

Richards was answering a fan, who asked, “When was the last time you spoke to Lisa Rinna and can you see her ever coming back to RHOBH?”

Kyle Richards Saw Lisa Rinna Out at Dinner

“I spoke to her not that [long of a] while ago via text saying ‘When are we going to get together?'” Richards shared on her Amazon Live. “We were trying to make a plan with Erika [Jayne]. [Lisa’s] been traveling a lot because of her new modeling career which I think is super cool and inspiring to have this new career, especially at this point in her life.”

While Richards and Rinna haven’t seen each other in a while, Richards’ daughters did spot their mother’s former co-star while out in Beverly Hills the night of March 18. “And then last night we were at dinner and my girls said ‘Oh, Lisa Rinna just walked past.’ And I was like ‘Oh!’ because we always go to the same places,” Richards shared, although she didn’t get to spend any time with Rinna.

As for a possible Rinna return to RHOBH, Richards replied, “Sure, sure I can [see her coming back someday]. She was great on the show. I know there’s some things that she said or did that were very polarizing, people either hate it or love it, but she was great on the show.”

Does Lisa Rinna Regret Leaving RHOBH?

Although Richards could see her friend Rinna returning to RHOBH, it’s unclear if Rinna wants a return to the reality TV screen. Since leaving the show, Rinna has found success as a model, landing magazine covers and walking international runways.

In a January 2024 interview with Cosmopolitan for the cover of their “Sex After 60” issue, Rinna opened up about her experience leaving RHOBH, what it was like for the producers to show her resignation email (“I will not be renewing my contract, and I will not be coming back to RHOBH. Thank you so much for 8 years!!!! All the best, Lisa.”) on-screen during season 13, and whether or not she regrets leaving the show.

“No. God no. No, people think that maybe I do, but no, I didn’t regret it when I sent the letter, and I haven’t regretted it since,” Rinna told Cosmo, adding “I’m not [watching season 13], no. I think that when you leave a job that you’ve had for eight years, you have to really disengage, and I had to disengage completely for my own sanity. So yeah, no.”

Rinna also shared that she has no regrets about opening up on the show for so many years and being transparent about her relationship with Bravo as she exited the cast. “That was one of the greatest decisions I’ve ever made to go do that show,” she said. “I mean, that show brought me so many positives. It was a great thing for me to do at the time, absolutely great. And it was the right time for me to go. I think it served its purpose for both of us, for me and for Bravo. Absolutely.”

