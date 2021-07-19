Lisa Rinna Calls Camille Grammer an ‘A**Hole’

Lisa Rinna is owning it. “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star is sticking up for her bff Erika Jayne Girardi by shading former star Camille Grammer.

Grammer shaded Girardi on Twitter after watching Jayne’s mascara run down her cheeks from crying about her divorce and her husband’s legal issues during the July 14, 2021, episode. “We filmed in the Bahamas season 9 and we were all swimming in the water,” Grammer wrote on Twitter. “I don’t remember seeing EJ’s mascara run after swimming underwater. Just saying.”

Rinna was not having the shade. A Bravo Instagram account @QueensOfBravo reposted Grammer’s tweet, and Rinna didn’t hold back. She commented under the post, “Oh someone needs some attention ok sweetie..#YouAreStillAnAssholeOnTwitter.”

The RHOBH star used the hashtag after she notoriously told Grammer that she was an, “a**hole on Twitter” during Kyle Richards’ annual white party.

Grammer Elaborated on Her Tweet

I believe she was crying. I agree. She’s upset. Going thought a divorce is awful experience no matter what. — Camille Meyer (@TheRealCamilleG) July 15, 2021

After Grammer insinuated that Jayne’s tears were fake, she did acknowledge that some of her feelings may have been real. A fan replied to her tweet, “I disagree when I read that you felt Erika’s tears were fake. It may have been cheap mascara but girl, she’s got a whole lot to cry about and it has nothing to do with missing her husband #deepdoodoo”

Grammer responded to the tweet standing by Jayne writing back, “I believe she was crying. I agree. She’s upset. Going thought a divorce is an awful experience no matter what.”

She later acknowledged that she doesn’t know every single detail of Jayne’s latest issues. One fan asked her, “How do you know what she thinks or feels inside.. Just because she is not sprouting it publicly for the benefit of people like you does not make it so.”

The mom of two then replied, “True. I don’t know what she thinks.”

Another Former RHOBH Star Also Shaded Jayne

Grammer isn’t the only former Housewife to have a say in Jayne’s latest affairs. Lisa Vanderpump also shaded Girardi during a recent episode of her podcast while she was interviewing “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Heather Dubrow.

“I think if you work for something, you’re a good person, you give back to the community, and you’re philanthropic, [then] if you want to spoil yourself, you worked for it,” Vanderpump said during a July 6, 2021, episode of her podcast “All Things Vanderpump.”

Vanderpump continued, throwing some shade at Girardi in the process. “I’m not stealing it or taking money that’s not mine, or taking someone else’s money. I know what we’re talking about. We’re not gonna go there.”

Jayne has had quite the difficult season with the divorce of her estranged husband Tom Girardi and new legal issues. Girardi and his law firm, Girardi Keese, were forced into involuntary Chapter 7 bankruptcy in December 2020, per The Los Angeles Times. Prior to that, a federal lawsuit accused Girardi of embezzling “millions” of dollars owed to his past clients.

“This sucks so bad,” Girardi told Richards during the latest episode. “The things that are being said are just wrong. People are believing [the allegations] and they’re everywhere and it’s terrible. I’m here, by myself, and what’s being said, I mean, it’s insane that my divorce is a sham. But nobody cares about the facts.”

READ NEXT: VIDEO: Tamra Judge Hints at RHOC Return