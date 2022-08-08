RHOBH Alum Says It Would be ‘Terrifying’ to Reconcile Kyle Richards & Lisa Vanderpump’s Feud

A “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum says she wouldn’t want to try to get involved in an ongoing feud between two of her former castmates.

Taylor Armstrong was an original RHOBH star alongside Lisa Vanderpump, Adrienne Maloof, Camille Grammer, and Kim and Kyle Richards. Armstrong appeared on the show for three seasons, from 2010 to 2013, and made guest appearances in several seasons after.

In 2020, Armstrong told Bravo insider’s Life After that her “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” co-stars were like “family” to her as she dealt with the aftermath of her abusive husband, Russell’s, death. Russell Armstrong committed suicide following the first season of the Bravo reality show, per E! News.

The RHOBH O.G. was recently announced as the first Housewives alum to switch franchises. Armstrong will be joining the cast of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” for its upcoming season, but she has some thoughts on the first franchise she was involved with.

Taylor Armstrong Addressed Her Former Co-Stars’ Falling Out

In an interview on the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast that aired on August 8, 2022, Armstrong looked back on her time on RHOBH and revealed that she was closest to Richards and Vanderpump.

She also revealed that she stopped watching RHOBH following her friends’ famous falling out. In 2019, Vanderpump and Richards’ friendship ended amid the season 9 “Puppygate” scandal that had the SUR owner facing off with her co-stars amid accusations that she leaked a negative story about Dorit Kemsley to a tabloid.

“I do not watch the Housewives shows and not because I don’t think they’re great, but it’s truly, it’s so hard for me to see my friends argue with one another because I know what those feelings are like,” Armstrong told Yontef. “It almost brings up an anxiety for me, especially when Kyle and Lisa were still on the show. I was just waiting for that to blow up eventually. And it would have been just way too painful for me to judge.”

Armstrong revealed that she is still friends with both Richards and Vanderpump.

“I care for both of them,” she said. “And when they’re together and things are good, they’re absolutely hysterical. …When they’re together and they’re good, they’re great. But you know, it’s hard to have two Queens.”

After Yontef suggested that Armstrong could bring two of her friends together for a dinner without telling them that the other would be there, she admitted it would be scary to try to mediate their feud.

“Oh my gosh. It sounds terrifying,” she admitted. “I don’t know. …Part of me likes it. I would say, sometimes we say on TV …the producer in me thinks it’s a great idea. The human being in me finds it terrifying.”

Armstrong also admitted that she’d be more worried about Vanderpump’s reaction to a secret setup. “I don’t know that I would push her buttons as, as much as I could probably push Kyle’s a little bit more,” she said.

Kyle Richards Has Accused Vanderpump of Wanting to Be Front & Center on RHOBH

While Armstrong, Vanderpump and Richards were cast members starting with the first season of RHOBH, only Richards remains on the show.

During an appearance on Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge’s “Two T’s in a Pod” podcast, Richards addressed Vanderpump’s demands when she was a star on RHOBH and claimed she refused to pose for the show’s opening credits unless she could hold the “center” diamond.

Richards did admit she was “sad” over the end of her friendship with the “Vanderpump Rules” star, but also said Vanderpump’s departure from the show made things easier.

“In doing a show like this, there’s always somebody you think, ‘Oh, I gotta watch my back. This one could be doing this or that.’ And we don’t have that anymore,” Richards revealed. “I don’t feel like anybody is home digging up stuff. And when it felt like that, it was terrible. It was so anxiety-provoking.”

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Reveals RHOBH Star He Wants to Bring Back