Kyle Richards Displays Cryptic Social Media Behavior After Aspen Episode

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast trip to Aspen, Colorado, has proven to be one of the most dramatic in franchise history. From disagreements involving Erika Jayne’s legal battle to strange behavior from Kathy Hilton, fans have been given plenty to talk about over the past few weeks.

On the September 21, 2022, episode, fans watched as Lisa Rinna tried to make sense of what happened with Hilton in Aspen. The soap opera star was having a really tough time dealing with the aftermath of what she described as something she’d never witnessed before. Rinna recalled Hilton having a meltdown of sorts after the two left the club together. However, no video footage of any kind has been aired.

Rinna hasn’t gotten into much detail about what claims Hilton said, but she did heavily imply that Hilton didn’t have the nicest things to say about her RHOBH co-stars and Rinna claims that Hilton threatened to take everyone down, including Bravo. The reasons for this supposed outburst, however, are still unclear.

Fans have been going back and forth debating whether or not Rinna is being truthful — and there’s at least one cast member that may be doubting her: Hilton’s sister, Kyle Richards.

Richards ‘Liked’ an Instagram Post That Suggests Rinna Is Lying

On September 20, 2022, Christian Gray Snow, who hosts his own podcast, shared a meme suggesting that Rinna’s decision to leave the club with Hilton leaving the two of them alone together was fishy.

“Kathy was saying that she was pissed off and that I had to leave the club right now. I was very confused because I didn’t even know what happened,” Richards recalled during a confessional on the show. She explained that she didn’t leave the club with her sister because they had just arrived. It was ultimately Rinna who offered to take Hilton back to the house.

“Rinna volunteering to take a very drunk and angry Kathy Hilton home. Alone,” the meme read.

“I’m not saying Rinna is lying NECESSARILY… But I AM saying Rinna choosing to get in that van with Kathy was a very quick, yet calculated choice,” Snow captioned the post.

A quick peek at the post’s likes and one will see that Richards is among them.

Fans Are Split on Whether or Not Rinna Is Lying

With next week’s episode of RHOBH set to explain a little bit more about what happened when Hilton and Rinna left the club together, fans are already formulating their own opinions — and while some think that Rinna is telling the truth, others think that she’s exaggerating things.

“I think many on this sub are drinking too much kool-aid. Does Rinna always exaggerate? Yes big time. Since 7 of the 8 witnessed shocking behavior by Kathy, I think there’s definitely something really bad there,” one person commented on a Reddit thread about the show.

No one is saying Kathy can’t have a meltdown. They just want it fair game and be allowed to discuss it and have it out for everyone to see. Plus Kathy was allegedly talking shit about the whole cast. So they want that to be talked about. I mean this show is basically about housewives going crazy,” someone else added.

“I’m sorry but I laughed so hard at the part where Rinna said Kathy claimed to ‘take Kyle and her family down’ like no way hahah,” a third Reddit user wrote.

