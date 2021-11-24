Kyle Richards Gives Inside Details on Paris Hilton’s Wedding

It’s been two weeks since Paris Hilton tied the knot with Carter Reum, but it was a wedding that won’t soon be forgotten.

In a new interview, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards – aka the aunt of the bride – opened up about the three-day affair that kicked off at Paris’s late grandfather Barron Hilton’s Bel-Air estate on November 11.

The weekend-long party also included a Friday night carnival on the Santa Monica Pier and a black tie-dinner on Saturday night, according to Page Six. But Kyle’s favorite part was the actual ceremony, as she watched her 40-year-old niece finally get married.

Kyle Richards Said Paris Hilton’s Wedding Had A Lot of Humor in It

On her Instagram page Kyle also shared photos from the wedding, including one of her posing in a glamorous green gown at the wedding alongside fellow guest Paula Abdul. She also shared a snap of her carnival night look as she held a colorful stuffed animal she won.

In an interview with E! News, Kyle reflected on all of the special family time she had during the three-day celebration. She noted that she reunited with an aunt and other family members that she hadn’t seen “in a long time.”

Of the nuptials, Kyle said she was impressed by how relaxed Paris was.

“What I really, really loved is that she was just so perfectly Paris and she had humor there,” she said. “I mean when we got married I was so worried about everything being so perfect. …Paris was making little jokes and she was so relaxed and so cute. We were laughing during the ceremony so I really, really enjoyed that aspect of it.”

The bride and groom exchanged vows that they wrote themselves, Kyle’s husband Mauricio Umansky told the outlet. Mauricio said the speeches and vows were his favorite part of the wedding, “other than the obvious, which was the dancing.”

Kyle’s Sister –& Mother of the Bride – Kathy Hilton Also Shared Wedding Details

Mother of the bride Kathy Hilton also shared details about the wedding. She told Entertainment Tonight that Paris took charge of the seating arrangements and she even changed some seats around at the last minute.

She described the décor for the ceremony at the Hilton estate as “tasteful” and “romantic” as more than 80,000 rose and peonies adorned the altar.

“It really, really is Paris, with touches of pink. Not too much!” Kathy said.

In addition to a Moët champagne cocktail topped with pink cotton candy, the wedding reception featured a menu catered by renowned celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck.

According to Page Six, entree selections included potato-crusted sea bass and grilled New York strip steak as well as an assortment of passed appetizers, sides, and desserts. And for those wedding guests that stayed late, there were late-night munchies available including grilled cheese, mini cheeseburgers and French fries, and peanut butter and jelly macaroons.

The guest list included 250 people, including celebrities such as Kim Kardashian and Paris’ former “The Simple Life” co-star Nicole Richie.

