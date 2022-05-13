Kyle Richards Looks So Different in Rare Young Mom Photo

Kyle Richards has been married to her husband Mauricio Umansky for 25 years, but more than 30 years ago she was a young mom after an early marriage.

When “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star first started on the Bravo reality show in 2010, her youngest daughter, Portia, was just 2-years-old. But Richards also had a 22-year-old daughter, Farrah, as well, and two middle daughters, Alexia and Sophia.

Fans have watched the sisters grow up on reality TV — her baby is 14 and her firstborn is now 33 — but they’ve rarely seen Richards when she was a mom at age 19.

Kyle Richards Looked So Different When She Was a Young Mother

In a post shared on Instagram, Richards’ eldest daughter Farrah shared a slideshow of photos for Mother’s Day. The first photo featured Richards posing between Alexia and Farrah. There was also a family photo of the mom of four with her husband and all of their daughters. But it was the second photo that featured a rarely seen look at Richards as a teenage mom.

In the photo, the future RHOBH star posed with her pregnant belly showing as she carried her first daughter at age 19. Richards had bushy, 1980s brows and wore hoop earrings as she showed off her pregnancy while wearing a white top. A caption read, “[Kyle Richards} pregnant with [Farrah]. Just turned 19 years old.”

Other photos featured Richards holding her newborn baby in the late 1980s.

“Happy Mother’s Day to our rock and biggest – we love you more than anything in the world @kylerichards18,” Farrah captioned the post, which can be scrolled through above.

Kyle Richards Once Described Herself as a ‘Baby With a Baby’

Kyle married her first husband, Guraish Aldjufrie, when she was 18-years-old, per BravoTV. By the time she was 19, Farrah was born, on Halloween 1988, — which is fitting considering one of her famous mom’s first movie roles was 10 years earlier in the John Carpenter horror film, “Halloween.”

In a 2019 Instagram post, Richards posted a photo of her with baby Farrah in a stroller as she took a walk with her young niece Nicky Hilton. “20 year old me with my firstborn [Farrah] and my niece [Nicky]. I was a baby with a baby,” she captioned the pic.

Richards was ready for motherhood, but not for marriage. In an interview on the “Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonald” podcast, she admitted that she lied about her age when she first met her future husband at a Tina Turner concert in the late 1980s.

“I lied and I said I was 19 and I had braces and I was hiding my braces,” the Bravo star told McDonald. “And then I got scared so I had my friend come with me and then it was like a group of people and he was in the group and we became friends.”

Richards added that she “struggled with the being married part” of her young relationship.

“That’s hard to be a wife at that age,” she said. “I was just too young to be married. We’re still friends and he’s friends with my husband.”

