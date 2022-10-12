Kyle Richards Reveals Why She Might Return for ‘RHOBH’ Season 13

Kyle Richards just wrapped one of her most difficult seasons ever on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” The mom of four has been a cast member on the Bravo reality show since its debut in 2010, when she got into a shocking argument with her sister, Kim Richards, in a limo on the season 1 finale.

Fast forward to season 12, and Richards and her oldest sister, Kathy Hilton, have not yet recovered from the fallout from an explosive cast trip to Aspen during which Hilton reportedly vowed to “ruin” her younger sister and her family. Previews for the “RHOBH” reunion showed a tearful Richards asking Bravo host Andy Cohen if they could stop filming.

With so much family drama on display, it would not be a surprise if Richards called it a day from “RHOBH.” The longtime Bravo star certainly doesn’t need the money or the fame; Richards has her Kyle X Shahida fashion line and has ramped up her acting career with a role in the final installment of the “Halloween” horror movie franchise.

But in a new interview, Richards hinted that even with all the drama, she may not be done with “RHOBH” just yet.

Kyle Richards Admitted That She is Affected By the RHOBH Drama But May Return For More

Richards opened up about her time on “RHOBH” in an October 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight, telling the outlet that the latest reunion taping was “difficult” and ended up being “the worst reunion in 12 years for sure.” She also revealed that things are still very strained with her sister but that she has “hopes” that they will eventually reconcile.

When asked about her future on “RHOBH,” Richards admitted she wants a peaceful life. “I do find myself saying ‘what am I doing? I want to live in peace,’” she said. But she added that viewers don’t get to see a lot of the good times that she has with her co-stars and the Bravo crew off-camera, which is one of the reasons she hasn’t said goodbye to the show yet.

“It’s not shown, we also have a lot of fun together and we do a lot of great things,” she said. “The crew and the people behind the scenes, the producers and everybody, they become your family, after all these years.”

“It would be so strange not to do it after all these years,” Richards added of the Bravo reality show. “From the 13 years I started this show but obviously, there will come a time, when it’s time for me to hang up my diamond one day. I don’t know when that time is yet, but we’ll see.”

Kyle Richards Has Talked About Quitting RHOBH in the Past

Richards is the only original “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast member remaining, so she often gets asked about when she plans to end her reign on the show.

In a September 2022 interview with Fox News, she admitted that when she signed on to “RHOBH” more than a decade ago, she thought she was “doing a little show” that would maybe last for “three months and that was it.” “I had no idea that I would be here 12 years later like this,” she added.

Earlier in 2022, Richards also told E! News that she always reevaluates her status on “RHOBH” at the end of each season and thinks, “Well maybe I can do one more.”

It would be hard to imagine “RHOBH” without Richards. In an interview with Distractify, her co-star, Garcelle Beauvais, admitted it would be “odd” to be on the show without the “RHOBH” OG. “But I also get it,” Beauvais added. “She’s been on for a long time, and you never know. I think we all take it one season at a time, honestly.”

READ NEXT: Exclusive: Garcelle Beauvais Reveals if She’ll Come Back to RHOBH