Kyle Richards Addresses Rihanna’s Comments About Her Dynamic With Morgan Wade

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” personality Kyle Richards is addressing remarks said by singer and Bravo fan Rihanna.

While speaking to Hello! magazine for an April 12 article, Richards referenced that Rihanna stated that she thinks she and Wade “were a couple” in an April 9 Interview Magazine interview. The RHOBH personality said she believed the “Umbrella” singers comments were “pretty funny.” The reality television star, who is currently separated from her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, also suggested she no longer minds when others give their opinions about her personal life.

“In these last couple of years I feel like everything I do is talked about and now I’m sort of desensitized to the headlines,” said Richards. “I’ve seen so many lies, I’ve seen so many truths, I’ve seen things that are just shocking to see in writing, so now I’m just sort of desensitized. I think there’s probably nothing that I can read about myself that would shock me at this point.”

Rihanna Discussed Kyle Richards & Morgan Wade

During the April 2024 Interview Magazine interview, Rihanna was encouraged to share if she believed Richards and Wade “were a couple.”

“I mean, duh,” said the mother of two with a laugh.

She clarified that she felt “weird commenting on her relationship because [she does not] know the facts.” She stated, however, that she believed Richards “was able to re-observe her marriage through a new lens” after meeting Wade.

“For once, someone else made her feel valued. Made her feel like she was cute and quirky. And fun and all the great things that maybe were taken for granted before,” said Rihanna. “And that’s why I believe that there’s something with Morgan, because sometimes, it takes that for you to fight for what you deserve.”

As fans are aware, Richards stated the rumors that she and Wade have a romantic relationship are untrue.

Kyle Richards Mentioned Morgan Wade Filming the 13th Season of ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

Richards mentioned that Wade filmed the 13th season of RHOBH during the show’s season 13 reunion. According to the “Halloween” actress, the country singer had not previously watched RHOBH. Richards stated that Wade was unhappy about the amount of attention she received from Bravo fans following her RHOBH debut.

“It was a lot of scrutiny for her, she was not comfortable with,” said the mother of four.

Kyle Richards Opened up About Her Split From Mauricio Umansky in a February 2024 Interview

Richards opened up about her breakup from Umansky, whom she wed in 1996, in a February 2024 interview on “TODAY.” She stated that there was no one issue that caused her to ask for a separation.

“There were certain things that were there, that we had been putting on the backburner for a long time,” said Richards.

She clarified that the death of her close friend, Lorene Shea, in 2022 caused her to evaluate her relationship with Umansky.

“I had lost my best friend. And I think that really does change you. And makes you feel differently,” stated the Bravo personality.

The upcoming 14th season of RHOBH is not yet in production.