Kyle Richards Is Concerned Her Season 13 Comments Will Cause Issues With Kathy Hilton

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards revealed she believes comments she made during the show’s 13th season may cause issues in her relationship with her older sister, Kathy Hilton.

While recording the November 14 episode of the “Bravo’s Hot Mic” podcast, Richards mentioned she had a falling out with Hilton after RHOBH season 12. As fans are aware, Lisa Rinna alleged that Hilton made negative comments about Richards during the cast’s trip to Aspen. Richards stated that she believed she would never be able to mend her relationship with Hilton after filming the RHOBH season 12 reunion. The “Halloween Ends” actress explained that “since [she] thought it was done, [she] was honest” about her feelings toward Hilton during the production of RHOBH season 13, which premiered in October 2023.

“Now we’re okay again. And now I’m stressed that, ‘What did I say in the moments where I thought we were done?’ Because I don’t want that to kick everything up. And ruin my relationship again,” said Richards. “So that scares me … It’s so hard with my family. Because I’m like, ‘Are they gonna understand?’ I don’t want everything to have to be like, ’That’s it. We’re done.’ Like. why can’t we, you know, have an argument and make up like normal people? Just be upset with each other for a day or two.”

During the “Bravo’s Hot Mic” episode, Richards gave Hilton an explanation for her RHOBH season 13 comments.

“Kathy, I said these things when I was upset. And I really thought we weren’t going to speak again. You know, and I really hope it doesn’t damage our relationship. Because I’m so happy when we’re in a good place,” said Richards.

Crystal Kung Minkoff Discussed Her Friendship With Kathy Hilton

RHOBH personality Crystal Kung Minkoff mentioned Hilton and Richards’ feud during a November 2023 interview on “Vanderpump Rules” personality Scheana Shay‘s podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay.” She stated that she felt “bad for Kyle and Kathy” while filming RHOBH season 12. Minkoff said, however, that she “didn’t feel that bad for Kyle” after they had an intense exchange during the season 12 reunion.

“She was coming for me out of nowhere. I was like, ‘What have I ever done other than be incredibly supportive of you and your sister?’ So then I was like I’ve always been team Kathy, then I was really Team Kathy in that moment,” said Minkoff.

The 40-year-old also shared that she has been friends with Hilton for nearly 20 years. She explained that her husband, Rob Minkoff’s producing partner was once married to Kathy Hilton’s husband, Rick Hilton’s brother.

Kyle Richards Discussed Her Relationship With Her Estranged Husband Mauricio Umansky

Richards and her husband, Mauricio Umansky, have confirmed they separated. While speaking to Extra TV at the 2023 BravoCon, held during the weekend of November 3, Richards said she was unsure if she and Umansky would ever rekindle their romance.

“You never know. The most important thing is that we are very good friends. And we love each other and we are putting our family first. And taking it day by day,” said Richards.

During the Extra TV interview, Richards also stated that she and her husband had difficulty filming the 13th season of RHOBH.

“I always say that when it is a really difficult season for us on the show, it’s usually a really great season for the audience. So you know, they are here for it. They’re here to see our lives unfold,” said the “Halloween Ends” actress.

In addition, the reality television personality shared her thoughts about October 2023 paparazzi pictures that showed Umansky holding hands with his former “Dancing With the Stars” partner, Emma Slater. She stated that even though Umansky has denied being romantically involved with Slater, she was unhappy with the photos.

“Listen, you don’t want to see your husband holding hands with anyone,” said Richards.