Kyle Richards Speaks Out After Being Dragged Over Lisa Rinna, Kathy Hilton Feud

Lisa Rinna will not be returning to “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” after an incredibly emotional season 12. The actress lost her mother and got into a very intense she said/she said argument with Kathy Hilton, which caused her a great deal of stress and made the show less fun — which is one of the reasons that she is walking away.

“I love filming. Filming’s fun. What is not so fun is the airing of the show,” Rinna told Interview Magazine following her RHOBH exit announcement.

After Rinna’s departure was confirmed, her friend and co-star Kyle Richards shared a throwback video from a trip to Provence. “Thinking about the fun times,” Richards captioned the video posted on January 10, 2023. Richards took some heat after sharing the video, but she explained her reasons for sharing it during an Amazon Live on January 11, 2023.

Fans Accused Richards of Choosing ‘Friends Over Her Family’

While in Aspen, Colorado, Rinna claims that Hilton had an epic meltdown of sorts after a night out at the Caribou Club. Rinna said that Hilton said a lot of awful things about the other women on the cast — including Richards. Hilton has denied these claims and there’s no video footage to prove either woman right.

Shortly after Richards shared the fond memory that featured pals Dorit Kemsley and Teddi Mellencamp, several people took to the comments section to call her out for choosing Rinna over her sister after the two had a major disagreement during season 12 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

“She went after both your sisters?” someone wrote in the comments section of Richards’ post.

“Once again Kyle picking friends over her family,” another Instagram user said.

During her Amazon Live, Richards attempted to explain why she shared the video in the first place.

“I felt the need to post something about Rinna, throwing back to good times, because, you know, we did have a lot of amazing times on the show over these years. Lisa brought a lot to the show on her eight years of being on, and regardless of what happened last year – people have very strong feelings about what happened last year – regardless of that, she brought a lot to the show. And we had a lot of great times, and that’s what I’m choosing to think about and remember, even though that also makes me sad. It’s very strange to think that she’s gone, and I’m not someone who likes change,” Richards said.

“People have such strong feelings about last season, obviously, because of Lisa and my sister Kathy. People would say, ‘Why didn’t you speak up and defend your sister?’ I can’t always explain things, but sometimes being quiet may look like it’s the easy way out, but it’s actually the hardest thing to do,” Richards added.

Richards Said She Will Miss Rinna on RHOBH

Despite what transpired during season 12 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Richards said that will absolutely miss Rinna on the show.

“I will [miss Rinna]. Yes, I will. And don’t @ me because she followed my sister last year, and all that. You know what guys, I can put those two situations in separate boxes. Yes, I will miss Lisa Rinna,” she said.

“I will say [Lisa] was always very supportive of me in my personal life and my business life. Any time I was producing a show or in a movie, whatever it was, she was always extremely supportive, and we had a lot of fun. So, it’s a big loss for me personally,” she later added.

Interestingly, during Rinna’s sit-down with Interview Magazine, she suggested that her relationship with Richards is in tact.

“I don’t need to hang out with anybody. I have my relationship with Erika [Girardi] off-camera and that’s great. Dorit and Kyle, too. But I’m good. I’m good to take a break,” she said.

