Kyle Richards Reveals Unexpected Actress Will Appear on RHOBH

Kyle Richards and the rest of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” have finished filming season 12, and fans are expecting the trailer to drop any day now. Bravo has yet to release a premiere date for the new season.

The stars of the show have been doing quite a bit of press, getting fans excited for what’s to come on the new season, and Richards is no exception.

She sat down with her “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” co-star Melissa Gorga to discuss everything about life, reality television, and beyond. On the March 31, 2022, episode of the “On Display” podcast, Richards teased RHOBH season 12, and revealed that there will be a very special, albeit unexpected guest appearance, by a well-known actress.

Here’s what you need to know:

Richards Revealed That Jamie Lee Curtis Will Be on an Upcoming Episode

During Richards’ chat with Gorga, she discussed her role in the “Halloween” films alongside Jamie Lee Curtis. The two women recently wrapped filming the latest installment of the film, and Richards had nothing but wonderful things to say about Curtis.

In addition, Richards revealed that Curtis will actually make a guest appearance on the new season of RHOBH.

“You know, I wasn’t supposed to say this, but then she went on a red carpet and said it, so now that she said it, I can say it. She shows up on the Housewives this season… and not in a little way either,” Richards told Gorga.

“It’s not just a ‘hi’ and ‘bye.’ Like, she spent the day with us… because, like I said, we’re both very involved with Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, and she started this company called ‘My Hand in Yours,’ and it’s all… 100% of the proceeds got to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles,” Richards continued.

Richards explained that she hosted a lunch at her home and Curtis was invited as well as the other RHOBH women. The purpose was to promote her charity.

Curtis Wasn’t Used to Doing Reality Television

Richards said that Curtis kept talking to the cameras during the luncheon because she wasn’t used to doing reality television.

“When she first got here, she kept talking into the camera. And I was like, ‘Jamie, we’re not using any of that footage,'” Richards joked. “It’s really, really hard when you are used to the scripted world, and then you think, oh reality. Look in the camera and talk… it’s just, really is a learning curve, let me tell you,” Richards added.

Overall, Richards said that Curtis was “thoroughly entertained” by her time on RHOBH.

“I totally get now why these shows are such a big hit. It’s really entertaining,” Curtis told Richards, according to the Housewives star.

After Curtis left the luncheon, she reached out to Richards to get the contact information for all of the other women. She went on to send them “all messages,” and Richards said that she actually sent the ones with young children Christmas gifts.

“I cannot believe what an amazing woman she is,” Richards told Gorga.

