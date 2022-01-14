PHOTO: Kyle Richards Looks ‘Unrecognizable’ in Snap With Erika Jayne

Kyle Richards celebrated her 53rd birthday on January 11, 2022, and several of her friends shared photos and videos of her in honor of her special day. One of those photos was shared by Richards’ “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” co-stars, Erika Jayne.

“Happy birthday [Kyle Richards],” Erika Jayne captioned the post. She went on to call Richards the “heart and soul of RHOBH.”

Richards and Erika Jayne have been friends for many years, and seem to have gotten closer as time has gone on. In fact, Richards was one of the first Housewives that Erika Jayne confided in when she was going through some major life challenges involving her soon-to-be ex-husband, Tom Girardi.

And while Richards may have appreciated the special message from her pal — “Love you!” she commented on the post — several fans took to the comments section to express their feelings on the snap.

Some Fans Thought That Richards Looked Completely ‘Unrecognizable’ & Slammed Erika’s Apparent Use of Filters

Shortly after Erika shared the picture of her and Richards, fans took to the comments section to express their thoughts — and many felt that picture was overly filtered to the point that Richards didn’t even look like herself.

“I’ve not [watched] last season, but pretty sure that’s not Kyle,” one person commented.

“Filter overload,” added another.

“Y’all don’t look like this,” a third person wrote, adding the eyeroll emoji.

“Ummm too much surgery. Kyle is unrecognizable,” a fourth comment read.

“Is this supposed to be Kyle!??” someone else asked.

“What have you done to Kyle??” read another question.

Richards nor Erika Jayne responded to any of the comments about the photo.

Richards Had a Nose Job in 2020, but Has Said That She Doesn’t Want More Surgery

Richards’ face has changed in recent years thanks, in part, to a nose job that she had done back in 2020. According to Bravo, the RHOBH star elected to go under the knife to fix a bone that was sticking out after she broke her nose in 2019.

“Since so many of you were speculating what I did or did not do to my face… here is your answer. I fixed my nose. I broke it last September and the bone poking out bothered me. So I fixed the bone, fixed my breathing problems and refined the tip,” she explained on her Instagram Stories.

Aside from changing the way her face looks, Richards explained that she had been sleeping better following the surgery.

“My husband was nervous about me not looking like myself and even he is happy with the result,” Richards added.

In December 2021, Richards said that she wouldn’t be doing anymore face or body tweaks. “I’m not looking to have any other surgery,” she told InTouch magazine via the Daily Mail. “People keep asking me if I’ve done anything but I haven’t. I haven’t even had Botox recently, because I want to be able to move my forehead in movies to show expression, like in ‘Halloween Kills,'” she added.

