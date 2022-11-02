SEE IT: Kyle Richards Experienced a Fashion Mishap at BravoCon

Kyle Richards was in attendance at BravoCon 2022. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star took part in a number of panels and also did a few meet-and-greets with fans.

The three-day event took place in New York City during the third weekend of October 2022. Bravolebrities past and present were invited to attend, and Richards mixed and mingled with old friends and new friends at the convention. She took part in several events and appeared to have a great time with her RHOBH castmates, her RHUGT castmates — and others.

Many of the women who attended the event were all about fashion, stepping out in some memorable outfits. From Dorit Kemsley in Balenciaga to Chanel Ayan in Michael Cinco, the ladies brought the looks. And while Richards was spotted in a few different outfits for the event, there was one fashion mishap that she noticed herself after the fact.

Here’s what you need to know:

Richards Was Seen With a Price Sticker on the Bottom of Her Shoe

The official Bravo Instagram account shared a post from the event in which several popular “Housewives” took part in “Bravo’s Most Golden Moments Power Hour” at the Javits Center. The women who participated included Richards, Sheree Whitfield, Margaret Josephs, and Vicki Gunvalson.

Richards chose an all-white number for the event, pairing her matching top and slacks with a pair of chunky heels in a cream color. Richards sat in an oversized chair with her legs crossed while participating in the panel. The bottom of one of her shoes could clearly be seen — as could a price sticker that was still on.

“It’s the price tag on the bottom of my shoe for me,” Richards commented on Bravo’s Instagram post. And several fans showed their support regardless of the fashion no-no.

“That’s what makes it perfect for me! Love that,” one person wrote.

“hahaha only a true fashion queen could forget such things lol,” someone else added.

Richards Has Had a Few Wardrobe Malfunctions in the Past

Of course, being in the public eye and having a penchant for fashion, Richards has had a few wardrobe malfunctions over the years. Fortunately, she’s never suffered anything crazy.

In 2018, the Daily Mail shared some pictures of Richards in a one-sleeve mini dress. Rather than wearing a bra, the reality star opted for chest tape to keep everything lifted and in place. Problem being, when her dress shifted, people could see the tape.

There have been other times that Richards has stepped out when her undergarments — such as Spanx — were showing. For example, during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” in November 2021, fans were quick to point out that the bottom of Richards’ undergarments were showing.

Richards seems to have a pretty good sense of humor about these things; wardrobe mishaps are fairly common and don’t tend to be nearly as scandalous as they might have been several years ago.

READ NEXT: 2 RHOBH Stars Say They May Not Return for Season 13