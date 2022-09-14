Kyle Richards Reveals Why She Had to Stop Watching RHOBH

Kyle Richards has been dragged for her behavior this season on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” The Bravo veteran has been criticized for everything from laughing about Erika Jayne’s drunken behavior to blowing off her sister Kathy Hilton’s attempt to plug her tequila brand during a cast trip – and she’s still paying the price.

Richards has received some of the most flack for her behavior in the season 12 episode “Calamity Jayne.” In a scene shot during Garcelle Beauvais’ 55th birthday party, Richards inserted herself into Sutton Stracke and Diana Jenkins’ conversation about their past miscarriages.

Richards knew about Jenkins’ miscarriage history. Earlier in the season, the two had a private conversation in which Jenkins gave details about suffering a miscarriage five months after giving birth to her daughter Eliyanah, according to Screenrant. At Beauvais’ party, Stracke asked Jenkins about her miscarriage and it did not go over well.

“I’m so sorry that you lost your baby,” Stracke told Jenkins. “I’m just trying to reach out to you because I understand this in a way. I’ve lost two babies.”

Richards then interrupted to ask Stracke, “You’ve lost two babies? I’ve never heard this before!”

Stracke explained that it was “a very personal thing,” but the mom of four didn’t back down. “I love you, but this feels like bulls***,” Richards said. “You’re going to say you lost two babies? Out of the blue, you say that. We don’t know that!”

Richards grabbed Stracke’s arm and pointed in her face as she continued to question her. The Sutton boutique owner called Richards’ reaction to her disclosure “really mean.” In a confessional, she also revealed that Richards’ insinuation that she lied about her miscarriages broke her heart.

On social media, viewers lashed out at Richards for her words and for “manhandling” Stracke.

Kyle Richards Said She Couldn’t Watch RHOBH After Seeing the Scene

Richards was a guest on the September 7, 2022 episode of “Watch What Happens Live.” While answering viewer questions, she revealed that Stracke is a “really good friend” of hers. But host Andy Cohen pointed out that Richards’ grilling of Stracke about her miscarriage story — and her involvement in that conversation altogether — “didn’t land” with viewers.

“When I had that reaction at Garcelle’s birthday, I wasn’t of my sound mind,” Richards explained. ‘I was overserved. So that’s my disclaimer for the night.”

“I wish I could change a lot of things about that night,” she continued. ”It was so bad. And looking at it gave me so much anxiety I actually couldn’t watch the show for about five episodes after that because my anxiety was so bad.”

Richards also explained that she grabbed Stracke because she is “a touchy person” when she is talking to someone. She also denied giving Stracke a bruise when she grabbed her arm.

“She had a bruise on her that was already there that people thought I gave to her which is ridiculous,” Richards said. “I don’t like anything about that night that I did and I’ve apologized across the board.”

Kyle Richards Previously Told Fans She Immediately Apologized to Sutton Stracke

In July 2022, Richards addressed irate fans on her Instagram story.

“When Diana was sharing her story about having a miscarriage I was taken aback because I felt like Sutton wasn’t letting Diana have her moment to share what she had just recently gone through,” she explained, adding that she “obviously had a few drinks “and didn’t express herself” clearly. “I was disappointed in the way I handled myself altogether,” she admitted.

The day after the incident took place, Richards contacted Stracke to apologize.

“When I woke up the next morning I thought about what happened the night before and I realized that maybe Sutton was sharing her story with Diana to connect with her in some way,” she revealed, per Us Weekly. “I immediately called Sutton and apologized to her. Sutton accepted my apology and we moved on.”

