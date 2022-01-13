Kyle Richards Shares Throwback Photo With Lisa Vanderpump

Kyle Richards and Lisa Vanderpump‘s friendship dates back years, but the two women got into a fight on the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” that effectively ended their relationship.

During season 9, the two women got into a friendship-ending fight at Lisa’s home. If you’re a longtime fan of the show, you probably remember the argument vividly; it had to do with “puppygate.”

Kyle ended up confronting Lisa, asking her if she leaked the puppygate story to the press in an effort to make Dorit look bad, but Lisa denied it. The two women ended up getting into a fight, and Lisa told Kyle to leave her home.

“Lisa’s gone so far with this. She’s in so deep with what she said, there’s no turning back,” Kyle said during a confessional-style interview on the episode, according to The Daily Dish. Kyle and Lisa haven’t spoken since.

Flash forward to 2022, and there still doesn’t seem to be any reconciliation in sight. However, Kyle’s recent social media activity undoubtedly had fans curious.

Kyle Shared a Throwback Photo With Lisa on Her Instagram Stories

On January 9, 2022, Kyle re-posted the above photo, which was a throwback from 2009. The reality star was couched between Lisa, Bethenny Frankel, and Lisa Rinna, at a dinner table.

“So weird that she [reposted] it,” one fan commented on the original Instagram post.

“I thought the same,” another added.

“I miss Kyle and LVP being friends,” a third comment read.

While some fans may be wondering why Kyle decided to re-post that particular photo, other fans likely know that there isn’t much chance of a rekindled friendship between Kyle and Lisa, especially after Kyle’s sit-down on the “Two T’s in a Pod” podcast.

Kyle opened up about Lisa, and said that the “Vanderpump Rules” star only wanted to hold the center diamond on the RHOBH intro.

“She said she wasn’t going to hold the diamond off to the side…” Kyle told Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge on the podcast. “Do you remember they used to make us [hold it out in each direction] and then you didn’t know [who would end up in the center]? She would only do center because she didn’t want to be on the side,” Kyle added.

Dorit Kemsley adopted a dog through Lisa’s animal rescue, but couldn’t keep the dog because the pup bit one of her kids, and her husband, P.K., according to People magazine.

Dorit brought the pup to a shelter, rather than giving her back to Lisa, and this seemed to be the start of the problems. There were plenty of rumors that Dorit and P.K. brought the dog to a kill shelter, according to Screenrant.

During a visit to Vanderpump Dogs, Kyle and pal Teddi Mellencamp were shown Dorit’s pup, who ended up back with Lisa after the shelter checked its microchip. “You don’t recognize her? It’s Dorit’s dog. She’s with us again,” one of Lisa’s employees said, according to People.

Teddi was apparently set up, as she claims that she was told that the dog was at Vanderpump Dogs before she and Kyle visited. “When I really knew the setup was beyond was when I saw Lisa and how she was acting… This bad acting and at this moment, I shifted. I was like, ‘I don’t care about this petty crap. This is someone I can’t look at anymore. You just set me up. And now you’re pretending that your hands are clean so that you can be relevant and you can be the hero to Dorit? F*** you,” Mellencamp said.

